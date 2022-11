A man has been charged over the fatal shooting of a man in Noble Park after a four-month investigation.

The 25-year-old from Blackburn was charged with murder by Homicide Squad detectives on 23 November.

It follows a man being shot at a unit on Corrigan Road about 6am on Monday 11 July.

The 36-year-old Noble Park North victim died at the scene.

The charged man was remanded in custody.

He was expected to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.