Murder accused faces court

A man accused of murder in Noble Park has faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 24 November.

Moweit Qian, 25, of Blackburn, was charged by Homicide Squad detectives the day before – soon after being released on bail on a separate matter, the court heard.

Qian was “not out of the front doors” of Melbourne Magistrates’ Court before being re-brought into custody, his lawyer told the court.

Police allege the 36-year-old victim Tommy Loulanting, of Noble Park North, was fatally shot at a unit on Corrigan Road about 6am on Monday 11 July.

Qian was being medicated for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, the lawyer said.

When asked if there were custody management issues, Qian said: “No, not really. Just that I’m on medication.”

Qian was remanded to appear at a committal mention by video link at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 27 April 2023.