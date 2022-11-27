Andrews triumphant

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Mulgrave MP Daniel Andrews has swept to an historic third term as Premier in what he termed as a triumph for “hope” over “hate”.

In an emphatic State Election result, Labor has been returned with a comfortable majority.

Its South East seats, including the Premier’s, were again a great wall of red, with small swings to the opposition.

The exception was Berwick held by sitting Liberal MP Brad Battin. Labor-held Bass and the new seat of Pakenham were too close to call, as of Sunday morning.

After a bruising campaign, an exalted Mr Andrews pumped his fists in front of adoring party faithful at Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave on Election night.

He held his seat, which was under siege from a largely hostile field of 13 opponents, including high-profile independent Ian Cook.

Mr Andrews paid tribute to his electorate officer Barb Kruhl and the electorate office team, who have “had to deal with quite a deal, quite a lot.”

During and since Covid lockdowns, his electorate office in Noble Park North had been targeted by vandals and protestors.

The Freedom Party’s supporters had occupied outside the office during the election campaign. One of the men was charged with attempted criminal damage over allegedly placing a screw under a car tyre.

“Friends, these last few years have been incredibly challenging,” Mr Andrews said.

“We’ve had to make some very tough decisions and Victorian families and businesses right across our state have had a very difficult time.

“The fact that Victorians stuck together, the fact that Victorians through kindness and compassion, through connection and care, looked out for each other and got vaccinated – because vaccines work!

“As a community we were not as some would say divided, we were instead united in our faith in science and in our faith and care for and in each other.

“That sense that we were all in this together was confirmed today.

“Hope always defeats hate.”

Mr Andrews said tough decisions were made during a “one in 100 year” pandemic.

“Reforming giant and Labor icon Paul Keating once said to me: ‘Son, leadership isn’t about doing what’s popular.

“Leadership is about doing what’s right.’”

Labor had put forward a positive and optimistic plan for free kinder, adding to the free Tafe list and more nurses, ambos, schools, hospitals, Mr Andrews said.

“Perhaps most importantly, ladies and gentlemen, it includes … bringing back the SEC to cut emissions with 100 per cent renewable energy.

“To cut household bills because these big greedy companies have told us they’re leaving and goodbye to them.”

To those who didn’t support Labor, he said “we will govern for all Victorians”.

“We will deliver each and every element of our positive plan to benefit each and every Victorian.”

Mr Andrews thanked “the people of Mulgrave” after being “comprehensively endorsed” by his “constituents and neighbours”.

“I’m a little bit biased but this is the best electorate in our state.”