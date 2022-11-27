Dance for young and old

Emerson School students – and Elvis – were back in the building at Valley Village Mews in Dandenong.

For the first time in three long Covid-blighted years, the students reunited with the Valley Village Mews residents in a joint line-dancing concert on Thursday 24 November.

The line-dancing demonstration was followed by VCAL Performing Arts students performing Elvis Presley songs and a lunch of pizza and desserts.

Emerson campus principal Dianne Wright says the “special relationship” between the school and the retirement village began in early 1995.

Her late mother Ann Dalgleish, who was residing at Valley Village Mews at the time, discussed the possibility of residents learning line dancing.

“Although I’m not a line dancer, I do dance and I am teacher,” Ms Wright says.

“As a result I volunteered to conduct line dancing lessons. And they are still taking place every Monday fortnight.”

Ms Lane continued the lessons even during Covid lockdowns – via Webex. But the traditional concert hasn’t been staged since late 2019.

“The relationship between Emerson School and the residents of the Valley Village Mews is treasured by everyone involved, but this year was extra special,” Ms Wright said.

In lieu of paying Ms Wright, the residents have saved the money for each lesson to donate to Emerson School each year.

It has helped finance many special projects for students over the past 27 years, Ms Wright said.

After the recent concert, Valley Village Mews manager Nat presented a $800 donation from residents for the school.