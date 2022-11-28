Adrian brings colour to greens

By Sahar Foladi

Artist and graphic designer, Adrian Olguin has painted his first mural after almost 16 years.

The mural at Keysborough Kookaburras Bowls Club depicts the bright colours of the area, greenery and blue sky with kookaburras.

Mr Olguin is a local artist who has lived in Keysborough for 15 years, only a few minutes’ walk from the bowls club and says he loves the area.

“We’re so fortunate to live in this area, over here we are so close to the beach and we’re so close to the mountains,” he said.

The mural consists of pixels on the outer sides of the painting which Mr Olguin says is a depiction of today’s modern age.

“The pixel agent speaks to the digital age we’re in and obviously transitions into a more natural feel of the area and the club.

“Back in the day there were 70 to 80 year olds playing, whereas today, it’s more modern where you have players of all ages.”

Mr Olguin said his passion for art started off when he was 16 years old.

“I was very interested in graffiti at the time, as every kid was, so that kind of evolved into painting, having something a little bit more artistic,” Mr Olguin said.

Approached by Greater Dandenong Council, Mr Olguin and his group of five friends’ creativity was put to good use on the Springvale underpass wall.

‘The Springy Underpass’ was labelled the largest legal graffiti in the world by Nine News presenter Peter Hitchener.

Mr Olguin had also worked in The Maze, initiated by Victorian Arts Council, which had led him down the path of the arts.

President of the bowls club, Noel Daly was so amazed by the mural he said Mr Olguin’s work is a community service for locals like himself.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is service and a lot of people go through this bowling club and they’re going to see this.”

Mr Olguin’s artwork, “Imminent Eviction” recently won the Noble Park Community Centre’s annual art show main prize while he was in Barcelona.

“Oh, it was fantastic. I couldn’t believe it. I was super happy.

“I’ve always entered into the art prize just to support the council and initiative, I’ve never really thought of winning or nothing.”

Mr Olguin hopes to paint a larger mural on the outer wall of the club, which faces the Rowley Allan Reserve and the traffic on Cheltenham Rd.

As part of Council’s revitalisation of the Allan reserve, Mr Olguin wants to help liven up the area through his artwork and said this wall deserves something to be done about it.

He would have to seek Council’s permission for that first but Mr Olguin is hopeful he’ll get a thumbs up for the project.

“Last thing I want is for this not to be made the best of.”