DANDENONG DISTRICT TURF 1 SCOREBOARD
PARKMORE PIRATES V BERWICK
TOSS: BERWICK
PARKMORE PIRATES
M Safras c Mapa b Singh 23
D Waduge c Binns b Singh 73
J Brohier c Chasemore b Singh 69
A Athulathmudali c Binns b Wilcock 5
J Brohier b Singh 0
M Fonseka c Chasemore b Singh 4
A Bajwa c Cleland b Wilcock 0
C Uralagamage st Cleland b Mapa 17
N Kumara c Cleland b Wilcock 5
B Vantwest run out 0
A Nash not out 0
Extras: (nb1, w6, lb7) 14
Total: (44.2 overs) 10/210
Fall of wicket: 40, 165, 173, 174, 185, 187, 188, 201, 210
Bowling: J Wilcock 12-0-3-40, D Patel 6-0-0-46, A Perrin 6-2-0-18, H Singh 12-1-5-49, R Siwes 4-0-0-26, D Mapa 4.3-0-1-23
BERWICK
J Cleland b Vantwest 8
L Brown b Vantwest 0
M Chasemore not out 92
M Shirt lbw Athulathmudali 19
D Mapa c Bajwa b Uralagamage 26
M Binns c Wadyge b Nash 33
J Wilcock not out 16
Extras: (nb1, w9, lb10) 20
Total: (44.3 overs) 5/214
Fall of wicket: 1, 13, 48, 115, 179
Bowling: B Vantwest 7-1-2-37, A Nash 6-0-1-36, N Kumar 8-1-0-33, A Athulathmudali 12-0-1-41, M Fonseka 6-0-0-28, C Uralagmage 4-0-1-19, A Bajwa 1-0-0-10
BERWICK WON
NORTH DANDENONG V SPRINGVALE SOUTH
TOSS: SPRINGVALE SOUTH
NORTH DANDENONG
R Dhindsa c Sketcher b Baxter 48
R Ranaweera c Forysth b Baxter 6
S Mehmood lbw Straker 19
J Khan c Hill b Sketcher 10
A Heldt c Quirk b Baxter 33
T Sultani c Quirk b Sketcher 18
C McCartney b Straker 1
S Shah b Straker 17
M Sultani lbw Kumara 11
S Gupta not out 11
N Kariyawasam b Kumara 0
Extras: (w14, lb2) 16
Total: (43.5 overs) 10/190
Fall of wicket: 39, 65, 90, 90, 117, 135, 156, 165, 190, 190
Bowling: J Dowling: 4-0-0-25, Y Kumara 6.5-2-36, B Baxter 12-2-3-50, J Straker 12-4-3-32, J Sketcher 6-0-2-33, R Quirk 3-0-0-10
SPRINGVALE SOUTH
M Forsyth c Dhindsa b Sultani 16
R Quirk c Sultani b Sultani 64
J Wyatt b Kariyawasam 27
C Forsyth not out 42
B Sharp not out 16
Extras: (nb2, w17, lb7) 27
Total: (34.5 overs) 3/191
Fall of wicket 57, 109, 133
Bowling: S Gupta 7.5-1-1-44, N Kariyawasam 12-1-1-55, M Sultani 7-0-2-31, C McCartney 2-0-0-16, S Shah 6-0-0-38
SPRINGVALE SOUTH WON
ST MARY’S V HALLAM KALORA PARK
TOSS: HALLAM KALORA PARK
ST MARY’S
A Anthony c Hillard b Booth 20
D kalansooriya run out (Jayasingha) 16
K Niranjana b Hammond 4
S Pradeep c Rihan b Booth 0
R Nanayakkara b Rihan 8
W Pires c Hammond b Jayasingha 7
J Kari c Fardell b Jayasingha 2
C Fernando c Connolly b Jayasingha 2
K Fernandez not out 8
D Vimukthi c Connolly b Jayasingha 0
H Kidd c Connolly b Jayasingha 2
Extras: (nb4, w2, b2, lb1) 9
Total: (32 overs) 10/78
Fall of wicket: 39, 44, 44, 56, 65, 66, 68, 72, 78
Bowling: W Whyte 7-1-0-22, J Hammond 6-2-1-20, L Booth 7-3-2-10, S Rihan 7-1-1-17, S Jayasingha 5-2-5-6
HALLAM KALORA PARK
J Hayer not out 28
L Booth not out 45
Extras: (nb1, w5) 6
Total: (21.1 overs) 0/79
Bowling: D Vimukthi 5-1-0-11, K Fernandez 4-0-0-5, H Kidd 4-0-0-16, A Anthony 5.1-0-0-37, K Niranjana 3-0-0-10
HALLAM KALORA PARK WON
BUCKLEY RIDGES V NARRE SOUTH
MATCH ABONDONED DUE TO FIELD CONDITION
LEADING PERFORMERS
BOWLING
PLAYER CLUB WCKTS AVE
S Jayasingha Hallam KP 8 7.00
J Wilcock Berwick 8 14.38
Y Kumara S South 7 9.57
H Ali Buckley 6 8.17
H Singh Berwick 6 13.50
BATTING
PLAYER CLUB RUNS AVE
J Hammond Hallam KP 138 N/A
D Waduge Parkmore 134 67
R Nanayakkara St Mary’s 128 64
R Quirk S South 110 110
M Chasemore Berwick 92 N/A
LADDER
TEAM W L PTS %
Springvale South 2 0 18 6.0088
Buckley Ridges 2 0 18 1.7809
Hallam Kalora Park 1 0 12 2.8554
Parkmore Pirates 2 1 12 0.8803
Berwick 1 2 9 1.0162
St Mary’s 2 2 6 0.3822
North Dandenong 2 2 6 0.2978
Narre South 2 2 6 0.2692
FIXTURE
Narre South v North Dandenong
Hallam Kalora Park v Parkmore Pirates
Berwick v St Mary’s
Springvale South v Buckley Ridges