Turf 1 Scoreboard

Leigh Booth boosted his average with 45 not out. 309950 Picture: ROB CAREW

DANDENONG DISTRICT TURF 1 SCOREBOARD

PARKMORE PIRATES V BERWICK

TOSS: BERWICK

PARKMORE PIRATES

M Safras c Mapa b Singh 23

D Waduge c Binns b Singh 73

J Brohier c Chasemore b Singh 69

A Athulathmudali c Binns b Wilcock 5

J Brohier b Singh 0

M Fonseka c Chasemore b Singh 4

A Bajwa c Cleland b Wilcock 0

C Uralagamage st Cleland b Mapa 17

N Kumara c Cleland b Wilcock 5

B Vantwest run out 0

A Nash not out 0

Extras: (nb1, w6, lb7) 14

Total: (44.2 overs) 10/210

Fall of wicket: 40, 165, 173, 174, 185, 187, 188, 201, 210

Bowling: J Wilcock 12-0-3-40, D Patel 6-0-0-46, A Perrin 6-2-0-18, H Singh 12-1-5-49, R Siwes 4-0-0-26, D Mapa 4.3-0-1-23

BERWICK

J Cleland b Vantwest 8

L Brown b Vantwest 0

M Chasemore not out 92

M Shirt lbw Athulathmudali 19

D Mapa c Bajwa b Uralagamage 26

M Binns c Wadyge b Nash 33

J Wilcock not out 16

Extras: (nb1, w9, lb10) 20

Total: (44.3 overs) 5/214

Fall of wicket: 1, 13, 48, 115, 179

Bowling: B Vantwest 7-1-2-37, A Nash 6-0-1-36, N Kumar 8-1-0-33, A Athulathmudali 12-0-1-41, M Fonseka 6-0-0-28, C Uralagmage 4-0-1-19, A Bajwa 1-0-0-10

BERWICK WON

NORTH DANDENONG V SPRINGVALE SOUTH

TOSS: SPRINGVALE SOUTH

NORTH DANDENONG

R Dhindsa c Sketcher b Baxter 48

R Ranaweera c Forysth b Baxter 6

S Mehmood lbw Straker 19

J Khan c Hill b Sketcher 10

A Heldt c Quirk b Baxter 33

T Sultani c Quirk b Sketcher 18

C McCartney b Straker 1

S Shah b Straker 17

M Sultani lbw Kumara 11

S Gupta not out 11

N Kariyawasam b Kumara 0

Extras: (w14, lb2) 16

Total: (43.5 overs) 10/190

Fall of wicket: 39, 65, 90, 90, 117, 135, 156, 165, 190, 190

Bowling: J Dowling: 4-0-0-25, Y Kumara 6.5-2-36, B Baxter 12-2-3-50, J Straker 12-4-3-32, J Sketcher 6-0-2-33, R Quirk 3-0-0-10

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

M Forsyth c Dhindsa b Sultani 16

R Quirk c Sultani b Sultani 64

J Wyatt b Kariyawasam 27

C Forsyth not out 42

B Sharp not out 16

Extras: (nb2, w17, lb7) 27

Total: (34.5 overs) 3/191

Fall of wicket 57, 109, 133

Bowling: S Gupta 7.5-1-1-44, N Kariyawasam 12-1-1-55, M Sultani 7-0-2-31, C McCartney 2-0-0-16, S Shah 6-0-0-38

SPRINGVALE SOUTH WON

ST MARY’S V HALLAM KALORA PARK

TOSS: HALLAM KALORA PARK

ST MARY’S

A Anthony c Hillard b Booth 20

D kalansooriya run out (Jayasingha) 16

K Niranjana b Hammond 4

S Pradeep c Rihan b Booth 0

R Nanayakkara b Rihan 8

W Pires c Hammond b Jayasingha 7

J Kari c Fardell b Jayasingha 2

C Fernando c Connolly b Jayasingha 2

K Fernandez not out 8

D Vimukthi c Connolly b Jayasingha 0

H Kidd c Connolly b Jayasingha 2

Extras: (nb4, w2, b2, lb1) 9

Total: (32 overs) 10/78

Fall of wicket: 39, 44, 44, 56, 65, 66, 68, 72, 78

Bowling: W Whyte 7-1-0-22, J Hammond 6-2-1-20, L Booth 7-3-2-10, S Rihan 7-1-1-17, S Jayasingha 5-2-5-6

HALLAM KALORA PARK

J Hayer not out 28

L Booth not out 45

Extras: (nb1, w5) 6

Total: (21.1 overs) 0/79

Bowling: D Vimukthi 5-1-0-11, K Fernandez 4-0-0-5, H Kidd 4-0-0-16, A Anthony 5.1-0-0-37, K Niranjana 3-0-0-10

HALLAM KALORA PARK WON

BUCKLEY RIDGES V NARRE SOUTH

MATCH ABONDONED DUE TO FIELD CONDITION

LEADING PERFORMERS

BOWLING

PLAYER CLUB WCKTS AVE

S Jayasingha Hallam KP 8 7.00

J Wilcock Berwick 8 14.38

Y Kumara S South 7 9.57

H Ali Buckley 6 8.17

H Singh Berwick 6 13.50

BATTING

PLAYER CLUB RUNS AVE

J Hammond Hallam KP 138 N/A

D Waduge Parkmore 134 67

R Nanayakkara St Mary’s 128 64

R Quirk S South 110 110

M Chasemore Berwick 92 N/A

LADDER

TEAM W L PTS %

Springvale South 2 0 18 6.0088

Buckley Ridges 2 0 18 1.7809

Hallam Kalora Park 1 0 12 2.8554

Parkmore Pirates 2 1 12 0.8803

Berwick 1 2 9 1.0162

St Mary’s 2 2 6 0.3822

North Dandenong 2 2 6 0.2978

Narre South 2 2 6 0.2692

FIXTURE

Narre South v North Dandenong

Hallam Kalora Park v Parkmore Pirates

Berwick v St Mary’s

Springvale South v Buckley Ridges