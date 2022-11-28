Three charged over hoon meet

Three men have been charged with multiple hooning offences over an alleged gathering on Bennet Street Dandenong in May.

Dandenong Achilles Taskforce detectives say a large group of spectators watched drivers deliverately lose traction, narrowly missing onlookers and crossing on the wrong side of the road.

They seized an HSV Maloo utility, a white Holden sedan and a purple Holden sedan as well as large amounts of drugs, knuckledusters and ammunition during three raids in Forest Hill, Bowenvale and Clyde North over the past four months.

About 645 alleged ecstasy pills with a street value of $19,300 and about 24 grams of alleged ketamine were found, policy say.

A 35-year-old Forest Hill man and a 46-year-old Bowenvale man were charged with reckless conduct endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, dangerous driving, improper use of motor vehicle, public nuisance and making unnecessary smoke and noise.

The pair were bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 2 December and 2 April respectively.

A 23-year-old Clyde North man was charged with the same offences, plus trafficking ketamine and ecstasy, possess a prohibited weapon and possess ammunition.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 4 May.

Since January, the Operation Achilles anti-hoon taskforces have charged 54 people with 720 offences and impounded 98 vehicles in metropolitan Melbourne.

Dandenong Achilles Taskforce’s Sergeant Paul Holtzinger warned police were on alert for a surge of hooning ahead of warmer weather.

“We will continue to apply pressure to those who escape detection at the time of an event, and we will not rest until all offenders are in custody.

“As we head into warmer weather and the holiday period, we know that traditionally hoons will come out and try their luck when it comes to flouting the law.

“If you choose to threaten the safety of our community through your selfish and reckless actions on the roads, sooner or later, police will be knocking on your door.”

The Dandenong Achilles Taskforce covers Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire.