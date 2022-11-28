Full list of locals nominated for AFL Draft

In 2022, 886 players have nominated for the AFL draft
From the certainties to the prospects, the bolters to those who may have nominated because they lost a bet or want to test the system, each nominee has a story.
There are 18 players to have nominated from the Gippsland Power, 13 from the Dandenong Stingrays, plus a host of VFL talent from the local teams and some local players.
Below is a full list of players to have nominated for the draft from the Gazette’s coverage zone.
GIPPSLAND POWER
Lachlan Rathjen
Lachlan Spinks
Coby Burgiel
Vinnie Caia
Blake Couling
Paddy Cross
Rhys Galvin
Jenson Garnham
Thomas Hamilton
Harvey Howe
Bailey Humphrey
Max Knobel
Ryan Maric
Nate Pipicelli
Joel Scholtes
Jonti Schuback
Liam Serong
Cooper Vickery
DANDENONG STINGRAYS
Jaxon Binns
Ziggy Toledo-Glasman
Luke Bailey
Taj Campbell-Farrell
Nick Collier
Harry Collopy
Justin Davies
Finn Emile-Brennan
Henry Hustwaite
Harrison Jones
Ned Moodie
Hugo Nosiara
Mitch Szybkowski
Owen Taylor
Billy Williams
CASEY DEMONS
Jack Bell
Corey Ellison
Thomas Freeman
George Grey
Matthew Johnson
Bryce Milford
Josh Smith
Roan Steele
Ryan Valentine
Mitch White
FRANKSTON DOLPHINS
Austin Bradtke
Taylin Duman
Brodie McLaughlin
Trent Mynott
Colby Nayna
Blake O’Leary
Liam Reidy
James Rendell
Pierce Roseby
Ryley Stoddart
Kye Turner
Jackson Voss
OUTER EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Sam Hoghton – Officer
EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Jake Arundell – Rowville
SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Vanish Prasad – Cranbourne
WEST GIPPSLAND FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tex Marsham – Nar Nar Goon
Luke Ryan – Cora Lynn