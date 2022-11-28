Full list of locals nominated for AFL Draft

In 2022, 886 players have nominated for the AFL draft

From the certainties to the prospects, the bolters to those who may have nominated because they lost a bet or want to test the system, each nominee has a story.

There are 18 players to have nominated from the Gippsland Power, 13 from the Dandenong Stingrays, plus a host of VFL talent from the local teams and some local players.

Below is a full list of players to have nominated for the draft from the Gazette’s coverage zone.

GIPPSLAND POWER

Lachlan Rathjen

Lachlan Spinks

Coby Burgiel

Vinnie Caia

Blake Couling

Paddy Cross

Rhys Galvin

Jenson Garnham

Thomas Hamilton

Harvey Howe

Bailey Humphrey

Max Knobel

Ryan Maric

Nate Pipicelli

Joel Scholtes

Jonti Schuback

Liam Serong

Cooper Vickery

DANDENONG STINGRAYS

Jaxon Binns

Ziggy Toledo-Glasman

Luke Bailey

Taj Campbell-Farrell

Nick Collier

Harry Collopy

Justin Davies

Finn Emile-Brennan

Henry Hustwaite

Harrison Jones

Ned Moodie

Hugo Nosiara

Mitch Szybkowski

Owen Taylor

Billy Williams

CASEY DEMONS

Jack Bell

Corey Ellison

Thomas Freeman

George Grey

Matthew Johnson

Bryce Milford

Josh Smith

Roan Steele

Ryan Valentine

Mitch White

FRANKSTON DOLPHINS

Austin Bradtke

Taylin Duman

Brodie McLaughlin

Trent Mynott

Colby Nayna

Blake O’Leary

Liam Reidy

James Rendell

Pierce Roseby

Ryley Stoddart

Kye Turner

Jackson Voss

OUTER EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Sam Hoghton – Officer

EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jake Arundell – Rowville

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Vanish Prasad – Cranbourne

WEST GIPPSLAND FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tex Marsham – Nar Nar Goon

Luke Ryan – Cora Lynn