Second man charged with murder

A second man has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a Noble Park North man in July.

Homicide Squad detectives charged a 38-year-old Springvale man, who had been recently charged with affray and intentionally causing injury over the matter.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 29 November.

Last week, Moweit Qian, 25, of Blackburn, was also charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Police allege the 36-year-old victim Tommy Loulanting, of Noble Park North, was fatally shot at a unit on Corrigan Road, Noble Park about 6am on Monday 11 July.

He died at the scene.

Earlier this month, police made a public appeal seeking three men for questioning over the shooting.

Police say they are continuing their investigation.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au