Winning views of the city

Greater Dandenong Mayor, Eden Foster announced the winners for the community photographic competition 2023.

Each year the Council produces a community calendar, featuring photos of City of Greater Dandenong.

This year, residents were encouraged to submit their photos of the city with more than 370 photo entries received.

The entries were presented at an exhibition in the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre where the mayor announced the winners.

“The City of Greater Dandenong is a diverse and vibrant community, and the photos that will feature in the 2023 Community Calendar are a great example of this,” Cr Foster said.

Twelve finalists were selected to feature in the 2023 calendar which is delivered to every household in Greater Dandenong.

The first prize winner, Tania Tivendale submitted a photo of a colourful parrot in a native tree which was captured in her front yard. Ms Tivendale took home a $1,000 cash prize.

“It is a beautiful representation of the nature and biodiversity found in the City of Greater Dandenong,” Cr Foster said.

Second prize winner was Daniel Green who submitted a drone photograph of the Dandenong Park at night, which will go on to feature for the month of April in the calendar.

Thirdly, Peter Oudman’s photo was of the Di Zhang Wang Temple Bell at the Springvale cemetery.

The mayor announced that the Council will run this competition for the 2024 Community Calendar and details about this will be found on the Council website.