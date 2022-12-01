Gayle storm hits Shepley

Chris Gayle blasted an undefeated 95 from 65 deliveries for Endeavour Hills in Sunday’s exhibition match at Dandenong’s Shepley Oval.

Gayle netted 95 of the Hills’ 4/167 against the Western Suburbs side.

His knock also included a perfect over, where he crunched six successive balls over the fence.

Despite having a side featuring a cluster of international stars, the Queensland travelling side defeated the green and gold.

The second of the two exhibition matches will be played on December 4.

The Endeavour Hills XI: Thilakarathna Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Akshay Ballal, Chris Gayle, Luke Procter, Damith Priyadarshana, Sasith Udayangana, Chenutha Waickramasinghe, Nigel Van Der Wert, Hermantha Jayasundara, Jack Taylor, Shoaib Malik.