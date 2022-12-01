Gayle storm hits Shepley

All smiles for Chris Gayle after 95 not out.

Chris Gayle blasted an undefeated 95 from 65 deliveries for Endeavour Hills in Sunday’s exhibition match at Dandenong’s Shepley Oval.

Gayle netted 95 of the Hills’ 4/167 against the Western Suburbs side.

His knock also included a perfect over, where he crunched six successive balls over the fence.

Despite having a side featuring a cluster of international stars, the Queensland travelling side defeated the green and gold.

The second of the two exhibition matches will be played on December 4.

The Endeavour Hills XI: Thilakarathna Dilshan, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Akshay Ballal, Chris Gayle, Luke Procter, Damith Priyadarshana, Sasith Udayangana, Chenutha Waickramasinghe, Nigel Van Der Wert, Hermantha Jayasundara, Jack Taylor, Shoaib Malik.