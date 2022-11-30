‘Au revoir’ from Council CEO Bennie

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s long-serving chief executive John Bennie has bid farewell at his final council meeting at the helm.

“I’m rather embarrassed by the attention I’ve received over the past few weeks,” Mr Bennie told the meeting on Monday 28 November.

“It’s not my style to be looking for any of that but I’ve welcomed it and very much appreciate it.”

Mr Bennie was set to retire on 30 November after 16 years in the role.

He also concludes his 48-year career in local government, which includes receiving the Public Service Medal in 2014.

“There are some that are sad that I’m leaving but none of them are sadder than I am in leaving a great organisation and a great sector.

“There are some who are glad that I am leaving. I respect that and understand fully as I have raised it myself that there is time for regeneration.

“I have probably gone a year or two beyond that but I’ve done so with the best interests of this city at heart.”

He said he was overwhelmed by the kind words from “across the board” including councillors and community groups.

“It’s a career that I’ve enjoyed immensely. The last 16 years have been a particular enjoyment for me.

“I wish the council all the very best and the community. From afar I will watch with great interest the trajectory that this council and this great city is on.

“I’m sure if I’m able to drive through in years to come I will see some great improvements that I feel are ready to emerge.

“Thank you once again and au revoir,” he said before being showered by applause.

Councillor Jim Memeti led glowing tributes to Mr Bennie.

Soon after being first elected to council in 2005, Cr Memeti witnessed the resignation of former CEO Carl Wulff and the departure of an interim chief executive.

Since Mr Bennie’s arrival the next year, the council had “only been up and up due to John being a very fair, firm and transparent operator”.

“He has always put the community first, the businesses first and also the residents first.

“I can say with putting my hand on my heart John has been doing the best job he could under all these circumstances.”

Mr Bennie was a “24-7 CEO” who responded to calls and emails on weekends, holidays.

“I don’t think they make CEOs like this anymore.

“It’s going to be a big, big loss.”

The next CEO Jacqui Weatherill – who starts on Monday 19 December – had “big shoes to fill”, Cr Memeti said.

“I’m sure this council will support Ms Weatherill.”

This year, the council and Mr Bennie agreed to a final four-month extension of his tenure.

In May, Mr Bennie told Star Journal that this was to take care of “unfinished business”, listing the ongoing I Cook Foods lawsuit against the council and Department of Health.

He also wanted to further oversee the council’s post-Covid financial recovery, a new staff EBA, and advocating ahead of November’s state election.

He said he was leaving behind a council that “I hope … is better than when I inherited it”.

“I think what I’m leaving is 1000 people in an organisation that are as committed as they ever have been to doing the best they possibly can for the people of Greater Dandenong.”

Under his watch, the council had lifted architectural standards, particularly with its own buildings such as the Dandenong Civic Centre and Springvale Community Hub and library, he said.

Other major projects included Noble Park Aquatic Centre (NPAC), Dandenong Park, Harmony Square and revitalisation of the Dandenong Market.

Mr Bennie was hopeful that the $600 million Capital Alliance proposed redevelopment of the Little India precinct will be the forerunner to other transformative projects.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything like what Dandenong activity centre can offer going into the future.”