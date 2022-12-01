Libraries lend a helping hand

By Marcus Uhe

With cost of living pressures stretching everyone’s budget ahead of the Christmas period, Casey-Cardinia Libraries are once again calling for donations as part of their Deliver Joy campaign.

Each library under the CCL banner has partnered with a local charity organisation to be the recipients of food, non-perishable items, toiletries and unwrapped toys, donated to the library by members of the community.

Making a donation to one of the nominated charities will also see CCL waive the charges to any lost or damaged items.

CCL chief executive Beth Luppino said the organisation is hoping to break the $20,000 worth of donations mark.

“The library is a central hub for the community, so it makes sense for the library to be the place for people to donate goods in time for Christmas,” Ms Luppino said.

“This is a win-win for everyone – donors have the chance to make a difference for others doing it tough, and also to clear any library charges they may have for lost items, which provides a clean slate for the new year!”

At the Endeavour Hills library on Raymond McMahon Boulevard, the Andrews Centre has been chosen as the recipient.

The Andrews Centre has provided crisis assistance, recovery support, self-management, community development programs and more since 1994, all under the watchful eye of Judy Martin.

She painted a bleak picture of the current stresses their clients are currently experiencing.

“It’s probably the toughest (times) we’ve ever seen,” Ms Martin said.

“There’s a lot of people really struggling utility and rent bills are the main drivers, and fuel. It’s a tough time for a lot of families and individuals.

“For some people, it’s ‘I either pay my rent or I eat’.

Last year’s Deliver Joy campaign resulted in the Andrews Centre delivering more than 200 food hampers across the Dandenong and Endeavour Hills regions.

Ms Martin was grateful for the support of such a strong and well-known local organisation.

“It’s tremendous, it’s not only the fact that it’s a help but it’s terrific that it’s the community supporting the community, so that we’re supporting the people in our own community,” she said. “The donations from here and donations from the op shop go to the community, so it’s very encouraging. That it’s owned by the community is a major thing.”

Other organisations that have partnered with CCL include:

* Bunjil Place Library – Transit Outreach Service.

* Cranbourne Library – Community Information and Support Cranbourne.

* Doveton Library – Casey North Community Information and Support Service.

* Emerald Library – Emerald Lions Club.

* Hampton Park Library – Hampton Park Primary School.

* Pakenham Library and Cardinia Mobile Library – The Salvation Army.

For more information on the Deliver Joy campaign, head to cclc.vic.gov.au/deliverjoy

To learn more about The Andrews Centre, head to andrewscentre.org.au