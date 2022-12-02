Drive-in waiting game

By Sahar Foladi

There have been lots of offers for the Lunar Drive-in cinema since it went up for sale.

Expression of interest for the Lunar Drive-in closed on 23 November and the previous owner, David Kilderry said they’re still negotiating.

“We’ve received a lot of offers which is good so we’ll see what happens.”

The Lunar Drive-in was Australia’s longest and largest running, located in Dandenong South, the ideal location for locals from all over the South-East suburbs to visit.

“Hopefully we’ll know something soon, in a week or two but it’s like a normal sales process where people make offers and the agents sorts through the offers,” Mr Kilderry said.

The decision came following more costs and profits thinning out according to the owner.

Mr Kilderry has stated it’s possible for future buyers to keep the cinema, however they’ll face the same challenges, which leaves the future of the once popular drive-in cinema in uncertainty.

Although there have been offers from cinema operators, Mr Kilderry told ABC that the land in the short or mid-term may be used for a factory, as the drive-in is surrounded by multi-national factories.

Recently, Australia’s largest pure-play industrial fund, Centuria officially opened up in Dandenong South, only 400 metres from the Lunar Drive-in, which could turn Mr Kilderry’s words into reality.

Mr Kilderry said he really doesn’t know if the Lunar Drive-in will remain. “It depends on who it sells to.”

While the sale has left thousands of locals upset and disappointed it has become a waiting game to watch what happens on the site.

Mr Kilderry said he’ll make an announcement once the new owner is known.