A man has been charged after a teen was allegedly stabbed at a bus stop in Dandenong.

The teen from Dandenong was allegedly stabbed while trying to stop a fight between his friend and the man in Clow Street on 28 October.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Transit CIU detectives charged a 38-year-old Frankston North man with intentionally causing injury.

He was bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.