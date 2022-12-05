Bus stop ‘fail’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Councillors and traders have escalated calls to relocate a bus interchange ‘trouble spot’ in central Dandenong.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said after 12 years, it was time to concede the bus stop at the western end of Langhorne Street had failed.

The continuing vandalism, begging and threats to safety were “not good enough”, with businesses deserting the area.

He called for an urgent meeting with the Department of Transport to discuss a new location.

Possible options could be outside Dandenong Market on Cleeland Street or outside Dandenong RSL on Clow Street, Cr Memeti said.

“It has been 12 years now, it has not worked and we need alternatives.”

In late September, the council and Victoria Police launched a joint program Safer Streets to tackle violence and unruly drunken groups in the Dandenong CBD.

But Minid Patel, who owns Honest Restaurant and a juice bar opposite the bus interchange, says he and his staff feel anything but safe.

His terrified staff were bailed up by a group of males threatening them outside the premises late at night on Friday 25 November.

Mr Patel says after calling triple-zero, staff locked themselves inside for 90 minutes without a police response.

He drove out to ensure his employees got home safely. The next day one of them quit due to feeling unsafe.

He says he was later told by Dandenong police that they had “more urgent” priorities that Friday night.

In recent weeks, Mr Patel’s car window was smashed in a break-in at The Hub car park, glass screens in the outdoor dining area were shattered, and thieves have brazenly stolen tip-jars.

Staff have been regularly abused and threatened by visitors screaming for food and money.

“Things are getting worse and worse. We don’t want to be running a business like this.

“There’s no point calling the police.”

Mr Patel agrees that the Langhorne Street bus stop “has to go”.

“That’s creating more drama. People hang out there all day, they sleep there and drink because there’s a stall there for them.

“We need more parking there so customers and staff can feel safe by parking close to the restaurant.”

As reported by Star Journal in 2020, traders near the bus stop have long raised the alarm on the mayhem.

A real-estate agent in the area reported shop windows being smashed, drug taking, public urination and brawls.

Businesses and customers were deserting, he told Star Journal. The once-thriving shopping strip had turned into a ghetto.

Last year, the council met with the Department of Transport about the anti-social issues and to explore alternative locations.

“To date, the response has been that they still believe that the current configuration is the best and most suitable configuration to provide public transport services to that core area of Central Dandenong,” Greater Dandenong acting engineering director Kevin van Boxtel recently told a council meeting.

“This is due to the complexity of the bus network and the number of routes that need to be accommodated and number of stops needed.”

A Department of Transport spokesperson said the bus interchange played a “critical role” connecting people to central Dandenong.

“We regularly review safety across our network, including access to bus stops, and welcome the community’s input in making our bus network safer for everyone.”

According to the department, the criteria for bus stop locations include safe and accessible boarding and disembarking for passengers, good visibility for passengers, car and bus drivers and minimising the loss of car parking.

Victoria Police says it conducts regular patrols of the Langhorne Street area.

“Our community will continue to see a strong police presence throughout the Greater Dandenong area, including key transport hubs, to ensure all members of our community not only are safe, but also feel safe,” Inspector Peter Koger said.

“Our number one priority is, and will always be, community safety and we will use all resources available in order to detect, deter and prevent crime.”

As part of Safer Streets, police have stepped up patrols throughout Dandenong, and installed a mobile CCTV camera in various places such as Palm Plaza, the corner of Clow and Lonsdale Street and the Thomas Street multi-deck car park.

Community services acting director Marcus Forster said crime and anti-social behaviour decreased and offenders were identified in the Thomas Street car park as a result of the CCTV.

Homeless people in the Clow and Lonsdale streets area had also been “directly engaged and supported”.

Business owners in Thomas and Lonsdale streets raised their safety concerns at Safer Streets forums, Mr Forster said.

These included drug dealing, mental health issues, drunkenness, theft of stock and money, anti-social behaviour, homelessness and begging.

“It was reported that there was an increase of safety issues occurring after 5pm when Council and the State Government DFFH offices close.”

A second forum for Thomas Street businesses would be held in early 2023.