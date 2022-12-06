Bubs Australia’s pride

By Sahar Foladi

Founded in 2006 in a Sydney kitchen, Bubs has taken on the world as the exporter of the Year 2022.

When a mother of three, Kristy Carr saw a gap in the market for premium organic baby food, she began her research and mission to produce the best quality organic baby food for families like her own.

“It was certainly an honour to be recognised for the work that the Bubs Team put in over the past year,” Bubs founder and CEO said.

Minister for Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell congratulated Bubs Australia on being ‘one of Australia’s most successful and in-demand exporters of infant nutrition products.’

The company has experienced major success throughout the years and now today Bubs Australia feeds infants internationally across ten markets.

It exports to China, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the US.

“The win of course represents the enormous efforts of our team who have been central to our success in the export space and who have contributed immensely to our ability to build, transform and grow in the post-pandemic period,” Ms Carr said.

Ms Carr said there have been many highlights along the Bubs journey which has shaped the business and team to who they are today, however the recent highlight has been in May this year.

In May, Bubs Australia was approved to import a number of its infant formula products into the US to help relieve national supply shortages from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This sets Bubs aside from other exporters as they became one of the first international manufacturers to receive approval and export 1.25 million tins of the formula as part of the Biden Administration’s “Operation Fly Formula”.

“Our application was the first to be filed with the US authorities and has seen us air-freight 6 US Government facilitated 747 Aircraft with Bubs Infant formula to the USA.

“We were proud to react quickly to the need to assist American parents access clean infant nutrition. It also underscores the fundamental role of our export market diversification strategy across the business,’ Ms Carr said.

Ms Carr said it continues to be a privilege for her to lead and see the business grow.

“It is my passion and knowing that I have a fantastic team – not only in Australia but across three continents – to be able to deliver on our brand promise and commitment – is just amazing.”