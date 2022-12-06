Christmas deco lookouts

By Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong is all bundled up for Christmas decorations, delivering programs in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale to support retail activity and visitation to Greater Dandenong over the Christmas and New Year period

Here are some of the featured large-scale decorations installed in each centres.

Hard to miss huge Christmas trees 6 to 9 metres tall, brightened the popular public spaces, Harmony Square, Multicultural Place Springvale and near the entrance of Noble Park Railway Station.

A striking Christmas mural with an Australian fauna will cover the steps leading from Lonsdale Street to Harmony Square, and Dandenong Library’s display windows showcase a life-size Nativity Scene and a captivating window art installation.

In Springvale, the giant 7 metres tall Santa and Reindeer will make their debut at the Springvale Community Hub.

While the Waterloo Star will take pride of place in Langhorne Place and the Reindeer and Tree awning decoration at the corner of Lonsdale and Clow Streets, opposite Dandenong Market.

The decorations are complemented with smaller ones around the activity centres and includes Christmas themed display crates, decorations on public seating, pole guards around street light poles, metal Christmas trees and festive ‘holly and present’ installations in Palm Plaza.

Keep your eyes peeled for the roving performing appearances which will also feature this year, spreading the Christmas cheers with shoppers in each of the activity centres in the week leading up to Christmas.

Christmas decorations will remain into the New Year. Their removal will occur over 9 to 10 January 2022. Till then, enjoy the views!