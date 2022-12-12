Alleged burglar captured on camera

Police have released footage of a man wanted over an alleged burglary in Dandenong North.

The man was filmed up close as he tried several times to tamper with a CCTV camera at a property on Bellbird Drive at 2.44am on Saturday 3 December.

He then allegedly broke into a shed, removing items and placing them in a nearby street, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say.

The man didn’t come back to collect them.

A stolen vehicle, which may have been used in the burglary, was found by police nearby.

The man is described as thin build with a beard, and wearing a Nike beanie, light-coloured T-shirt, shorts and shoes and a short-sleeved vest.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Police have released CCTV footage from the scene and are hoping to speak with this man…

https://youtu.be/Q5Lj3BVkyQw