Woolworths opens at gateway site

Shoppers in south east Melbourne can now experience a new Woolworths supermarket in Dandenong, which has an extensive fresh food experience, convenience and value at the heart of its offering.

Dandenong Junction Woolworths showcases an expansive range of fresh produce, featuring Australian fruit and vegetables and a dedicated organic produce section.

Customers can choose from a selection of 100 per cent Australian beef from Aussie farmers and an array of fresh, local seafood from the fish counter.

For added convenience, Bag & Bake is available at the fish counter, offering a no mess, no fuss approach to flavourful baked dinners.

A notable feature of the fresh new Woolworths Dandenong Junction is the bakery, a one-stop shop for artisan loaves, pastries and cakes.

The team is not just baking the bread but offering to slice it for customers too.

Meanwhile, to cater for the local community, customers will find an array of international groceries across the fresh, frozen and dedicated departments in the store, clearly marked for added convenience.

This includes over 750 products ranging from Asian seasons, Middle Eastern meal bases and condiments.

Woolworths Dandenong Junction Store Manager, Kris Tatt said: “We’re thrilled to offer an expanded range of authentic and traditional food that we know the local community will love.

“Being part of the Woolworths team for nearly 27 years, I can confidently say locals will enjoy our new and expanded range of international delicacies throughout the store.

“We’re excited to welcome 80 new team members as the store opens, with many joining us from across the local south east Melbourne region.

“My team and I are looking forward to offering local residents a new shopping experience, a great range of fresh foods and the convenience they are looking for all at our brand new store.”

For those customers shopping online, a large Direct to Boot service is also available.

Customers can conveniently pull up in one of eight dedicated undercover marked bays to pick up their groceries.

After placing their order online, customers simply confirm when they’ve arrived via the Woolworths app or SMS link to notify the store team, who will then pack the order directly in the boot with no additional charge.

The team at Woolworths Dandenong Junction is dedicated to supporting the local community and proudly partners with OzHarvest, where their driver collects surplus fruit and vegetables to help provide meals to locals in need.

They are looking forward to supporting other community groups over the coming months as residents are encouraged to share their local businesses and activity groups on the community board placed in the store.

Store highlights include:

● Direct to Boot: Customers can conveniently pull up in designated undercover spaces to pick up their groceries placed via an online order. Customers can pick a dedicated time window that suits their needs and will get a text when their order is ready for pick up.

● Bakery: A shining star of our new store, the bakery is a one-stop shop for artisan-style bread, sweet treats, perfect pastries, cookies and ready-made cakes. The team can also slice bread on demand too, to the thickness of your liking.

● An expansive International food offering: To cater for the local community, customers will find an array of international groceries across the fresh, frozen and dedicated departments in the store, clearly marked for added convenience.

● Seafood – Woolworths have a great variety of fresh seafood, perfect for a light dinner or an indulgent feast, in the fish market. The range covers everything from locally-sourced juicy prawns to the freshest fish fillets and 100% Tasmanian salmon. If you’re looking for ideas on how to cook your selection, try the free Bag & Bake option.

Woolworths Dandenong Junction is located on the corner of Princes Highway and Gladstone Road, in Dandenong North and is open 7am – 10pm, 7 days a week.