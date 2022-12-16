Ex-mayor not facing charges: IBAC

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Former Casey mayor Amanda Stapledon was “never a prospect” of being charged as part of the Operation Sandon IBAC investigation, IBAC’s outgoing commissioner Robert Redlich has said.

Ms Stapledon is believed to have taken her own life shortly after draft copies of the Sandon report were sent to witnesses in January this year.

“It is my understanding that the draft or preliminary views had been given to her lawyers but she hadn’t even yet seen them,” Mr Redlich told an interview with journalist Jon Faine on 8 December.

“Her concern, I suspect, was she was wondering if she might be the subject of a charge.

“Let me say clearly for the record that was never a prospect.”

Mr Redlich said IBAC later examined itself and found that it had not contributed to the “tragic” situation.

“It had an enormous effect on staff at IBAC and, as we’d expect, there were questions asked about whether or not we in any sense contributed to that tragic outcome.

“Even when the conclusion was reached that there was nothing we had done that we thought could have contributed to that situation, there is inevitably grave concern about the fact that that outcome occurred.”

He said “if there was a failing” it was whether IBAC could have told witnesses accused of misconduct that they “should not have any fear of being prosecuted”.

Mr Redlich said it was only in “rare circumstances” that IBAC would recommend prosecution.

There was no indication that Ms Stapledon, who had given evidence in a public IBAC hearing 12 months earlier, was more affected than other witnesses, he said

He noted IBAC hearings were a “distressing and challenging” environment for witnesses.

“She gave her evidence stoically.

“She made acknowledgments about wrongdoing on a number of matters. She made the comment that her conduct did not reflect her values.”

The IBAC Operation Sandon inquiry examined alleged corruption involving Casey councillors, state Labor MPs and property developers.

The final report has yet to be released.