More success for Dandy West

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong West has continued its winning ways in DDCA Turf 3, beating Lynbrook by five wickets.

A miserly opening spell from Nuwan Kulasekara got his team on the front foot early, before Shiraz Qudrat picked up 3/8 from his five overs to keep the pressure on.

Dylan Diacono held the run chase together, passing 50 for the first time in 2022/23 after a solid start to the season, his dismissal for 60 coming once the game was effectively sewn up.

Coomoora, meanwhile, proved it was a level above Berwick Springs with plenty of substantial partnerships in its score of 6/200.

A 68-run opening stand between Liam Hard and Rahoul Pankhania gave Coomoora momentum, which Dean Krelle capitalised on later in the innings with a quickfire 43 to continue on his excellent season with the blade.

A hat-trick to right-armer Michael Klonaridis in his first game in the ‘ones’ finished Berwick Springs’ innings for 138 after Joshua Amsterdam showed some moxy up top in his knock of 41.

“It was good reward and the boys were really excited for him,” said Coomoora coach Andrew O’Meara.

“(The win) brings us back to the pack and now the boys are starting to play better cricket together, it has taken some time to gel so hopefully this week we can go one above the ledger.”

Silverton’s Dylan Hayes also put forward a dominant bowling performance, making a mess of the Hampton Park top order.

A 69-run late-order stand between Mand Gurpreet Singh and Vijaypal Dandiwal got the visitors to a respectable total, and three early wickets of their own gave Hampton Park a chance, but a second consecutive half century to Hemal Ratnayake guided the chase.

Contributions throughout the batting and bowling order propelled Fountain Gate to a clinical victory over Springvale, led by a half-century to Davandeep Premi.