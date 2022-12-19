Congratulations to VCE students

By Sahar Foladi

Dandenong High School has praised its Year 12 students after three received 90-plus ATAR scores.

They were led by dux Mubashar Doostizada with 93.8, while Dylan Chan scored 91.2 and Michaela Abraham 90.4.

Acting principal Katie Watmough said, “We are incredibly proud of our Year 12 students, all of whom who have performed very highly and achieved success in their secondary education.”

Eleven per cent of the VCE students at Dandenong High received an ATAR over 80 and 10 per cent over 70.

Ms Watmough said, “All of our Year 12’s have achieved their pathway destination and are moving onto further tertiary study, apprenticeships or employment.

“They are all exceptional young people who will have a positive impact wherever they go as compassionate, curious and successful adults.”

Lyndale Secondary College dux Ivana Bukva has scored an astounding ATAR score of 98.15.

The School said 10 per cent of the VCE students scored above 80 and 34 per cent achieved an ATAR above 70.