Double the fun at Cranbourne

By David Nagel

Late singer-songwriter Meatloaf absolutely nailed it with the words “two out of three ain’t bad” with the 2022 Kids Night Out at the Cranbourne Racecourse set to be an amazing experience on Thursday 29 December.

Formerly known as Tricodes, this year’s event will be a ‘Dual Codes’ spectacular, with equine harness and thoroughbred racing stealing the spotlight while the greyhound track currently sits idle waiting for renovation.

The upcoming meeting still promises to be a very unique experience, with 17 races across two racing codes providing high-level entertainment for people of all ages.

And, away from the track, the fun doesn’t stop there for children and adults alike!

A huge number of 35 market stalls and food trucks will be on hand to keep the adults entertained and tummy’s full, while FREE entry for children under 17 opens the door to a wide-range of FREE activities listed below.

Cranbourne Turf Club CEO Neil Bainbridge said the unique event – first staged 20 years ago – was one of the most exciting and highly-anticipated events on the racing calendar.

“There really is no other race meeting in the world like it, with the tracks lit up at the one venue and constant racing action throughout the night – it’s a racing enthusiast’s dream,” he said.

“Cranbourne is one of the few unique venues that hosts the codes and it’s great we’re able to bring them together for this event each year to showcase what’s great about Cranbourne.

“Racing plays a huge part in the City of Casey, with thousands of participants involved in the codes as trainers, jockeys, drivers, owners, employees and enthusiasts.

“This is a great way to celebrate and showcase our industry participants and their sports and provide an outstanding night out that people of all ages can enjoy.

“There will also be plenty to enjoy trackside on the night, with great hospitality packages on offer, entertainment and children’s rides and activities, so come along and join in the fun.”

Entry to Tricodes is $15 for adults and kids 17 and under are free.

Gates will open at 3.30pm with the first race commencing at 4.30pm, and the last race being decided at 10.37pm.

Adult tickets are available online or at the gate.

DUAL CODES – KID’S NIGHT OUT

Here’s a taste of what’s happening on the night:

• Two Codes – 17 Races

• Dodgem Cars

• Pony Rides

• Chair O Plane

• Jumping Castle

• Face Painters

• Kelly Sports

• 35 Market Stalls and Food Trucks