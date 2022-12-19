Driver remanded after police pursuit

A disqualified driver who ran a red light during a police pursuit has been remanded in custody.

The 36-year-old man of no fixed address was spotted travelling at high speed by police on Eastlink in Dandenong about 3am on Thursday 15 December.

The Mercedes exited at Heatherton Road and didn’t pull over as police tried to intercept him, police say.

The vehicle ran a red light and was found dumped in Aintree Court, Noble Park North.

Police arrested the driver nearby.

He was charged with dangerous driving whilst being pursued by police, disqualified driving and other traffic offences.

The vehicle was impounded at a cost of $950.

Police have applied to have the vehicle forfeited.

The driver was remanded in custody to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 24 December.