DDCA Turf 1 Scoreboard

It was a great day for several teams in the DDCA on Saturday with Buckley Ridges, North Dandenong, Springvale South and St Mary’s claiming huge victories in the context of their own seasons.

The Bucks have set themselves up nicely for a top-three finish, while North Dandenong leapfrogged Berwick into fourth place after a terrific win over the Bears.

Springvale South now sit on top of the ladder, while at the opposite end of the scale St Mary’s chalked up its first win of the season.

The DDCA will now have a three-week break and return to action on Saturday 14 January.

Here are the round seven results in the DDCA Turf 1 competition.