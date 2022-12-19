It was a great day for several teams in the DDCA on Saturday with Buckley Ridges, North Dandenong, Springvale South and St Mary’s claiming huge victories in the context of their own seasons.
The Bucks have set themselves up nicely for a top-three finish, while North Dandenong leapfrogged Berwick into fourth place after a terrific win over the Bears.
Springvale South now sit on top of the ladder, while at the opposite end of the scale St Mary’s chalked up its first win of the season.
The DDCA will now have a three-week break and return to action on Saturday 14 January.
Here are the round seven results in the DDCA Turf 1 competition.
|DDCA TURF 1 SCOREBOARD
|ROUND 7
|SATURDAY 17 DECEMBER
|BERWICK V NORTH DANDENONG
|1ST INNINGS – BERWICK
|J Hancock
|c, b S Gupta
|4
|L Brown
|b S Gupta
|24
|J Cleland
|b S Gupta
|9
|M Chasemore
|c, b N Kariyawasam
|20
|D Mapa Ralalage
|c, b N Kariyawasam
|33
|M Shirt
|not out
|45
|M Binns
|c, b N Kariyawasam
|8
|B Herkess
|not out
|9
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 11, b 0, lb 7)
|19
|Total
|(45 overs)
|6/171 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 27, 34, 49, 83, 126, 149.
|Bowling:
|N Kariyawasam 12-0-3-61
|S Gupta 12-3-3-29
|Z Aseel 7-0-0-21
|A Raza 7-1-0-15
|S Shah 7-0-0-38
|1ST INNINGS – NORTH DANDENONG
|R Ranaweera
|lbw b D Mapa Ralalage
|53
|R Dhindsa
|c, b M Chasemore
|24
|J Khan
|not out
|67
|C McCartney
|not out
|18
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 6, b 2, lb 1)
|10
|Total
|(36.2 overs)
|2/172 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 53, 119.
|Bowling:
|D Patel 4-0-0-21
|H Singh 9.1-0-0-56
|M Chasemore 7-2-1-21
|M Shirt 5-0-0-31
|R Siwes 8-0-0-24
|D Mapa Ralalage 3-0-1-16
|North Dandenong won by eight wickets.
|PARKMORE V SPRINGVALE SOUTH
|1ST INNINGS – PARKMORE PIRATES
|D Waduge
|lbw b j Sketcher
|24
|M Safras
|c Y Kumara b J Straker
|49
|A Athulathmudali
|c Y Kumara b J Sketcher
|29
|J Brohier
|c J Sketcher b B Baxter
|23
|C Uralagamage
|st P Hill b J Straker
|13
|J Brohier
|b B Baxter
|18
|M Fonseka
|c J Dowling b B Baxter
|25
|A Bajwa
|b Y Kumar
|3
|N Kumar
|not out
|1
|A Nash
|run out (PA Hill, Y Kumara)
|1
|A Suganthirakumar
|not out
|1
|Extras
|(nb 0, w 11, b 0, lb 3)
|14
|Total
|(45 overs)
|9/201 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 74, 108, 109, 137, 154, 183, 196, 198, 201.
|Bowling
|B Baxter 12-0-3-56
|J Dowling 7-0-0-47
|Y Kumara 7-0-1-43
|J Straker 12-2-2-26
|J Sketcher 7-1-2-26
|1ST INNINGS – SPRINGVALE SOUTH
|M Forsyth
|c J Brohier b A Athulathmudali
|30
|R Quirk
|c J Brohier b A Suganthirakumar
|3
|J Wyatt
|c D Waduge b A Athulathmudali
|68
|C Forsyth
|not out
|59
|B Sharp
|lbw b A Athulathmudali
|4
|B Baxter
|lbw b C Uralagamage
|28
|J Sketcher
|c J Brohier b C Uralagamage
|0
|Y Kumara
|not out
|0
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 5, b 4, lb 0)
|10
|Total
|(34.3 overs)
|6/202
|Fall of wickets: 10, 107, 126, 130, 196, 197.
|Bowling
|A Nash 5-1-0-29
|A Suganthirakumar 6-0–1-43
|C Uralagamage 5-0-2-39
|N Kumar 4.3-1-0-20
|A Athulathmudali 7-0-3-28
|A Bajwa 4-0-0-23
|M Fonseka 3-0-0-16
|Springvale South won by four wickets.
|HALLAM KALORA PARK V BUCKLEY RIDGES
|1ST INNINGS – BUCKLEY RIDGES
|D Watson
|c C Connolly b J Hammond
|1
|J Hobbs
|c C Connolly b J Hammond
|6
|M Udawatte
|c C Connolly b J Hammond
|24
|B Wright
|c W Whyte b L Booth
|51
|T Aust
|run out (S Jayasingha, C Connolly)
|14
|H Jayaratne
|lbw b L Booth
|68
|M Davies
|c K Kean b J Hammond
|10
|M Goodwright
|c J Hammond b L Booth
|0
|H Ali
|not out
|1
|Extras
|(nb 3, w 3, b 4, lb 0)
|10
|Total
|(45 overs)
|8/185 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 3, 16, 48, 68, 158, 175, 175, 185.
|Bowling
|W Whyte 9-0-0-26
|J Hammond 12-3-4-37
|L Gregson 7-0-0-35
|S Jayasingha 7-0-0-25
|L Booth 7-1-3-37
|S Rihan 3-0-0-21
|1ST INNINGS – HALLAM KALORA PARK
|J Hayer
|st T Aust b D Watson
|28
|L Booth
|c H Jayaratne b M Davies
|13
|B Hillard
|c H Ali b H Jayaratne
|0
|J Hammond
|b S Dinesh
|19
|K Kean
|lbw b S Dinesh
|20
|S Paynter
|st T Aust b D Watson
|0
|S Jayasingha
|lbw b D Watson
|0
|C Connolly
|not out
|29
|S Rihan
|c D Watson b S Dinesh
|0
|L Gregson
|c W Ali b M Goodwright
|19
|W Whyte
|b H Jayaratne
|0
|Extras
|(nb 3, w 11, b 0, lb 5)
|19
|Total
|(41.3 overs)
|147
|Fall of wickets: 23, 24, 45, 79, 79, 80, 102, 102, 146, 147.
|Bowling
|H Jayaratne 9.3-1-2-37
|H Ali 5-1-0-18
|M Davies 5-1-1-16
|S Dinesh 12-1-3-36
|D Watson 7-0-3-25
|M Goodwright 3-0-1-9
|Buckley Ridges won by 38 runs.
|ST MARY’S V NARRE SOUTH
|1ST INNINGS – NARRE SOUTH
|K Hardy
|b K Fernandez
|11
|V Jayasuriya
|run out (S Pradeep)
|65
|J Jenner
|b S Pradeep
|6
|J Mendis
|c, b S Pradeep
|14
|H Finch
|c, b S Pradeep
|3
|H de Silva
|c, b S Pradeep
|27
|E de Vries
|b D Vimukthi
|32
|J Hussaini
|lbw b D Vimukthi
|6
|R McDonald
|c, b KG Fernandez
|8
|J Gibbs
|not out
|2
|B Hopkins
|not out
|2
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 4, b 2, lb 1)
|9
|Total
|(45 overs)
|9/185 (cc)
|Fall of wickets: 24, 37, 67, 77, 122, 141, 157, 178, 182.
|Bowling
|D Vimukthi 11-0-2-38
|K Fernandez 6-0-2-23
|S Pradeep 12-0-4-46
|A Anthony 5-0-0-23
|K Niranjana 4-0-0-20
|C Roberts 7-0-0-32
|1ST INNINGS – ST MARY’S
|A Anthony
|c R McDonald b H Finch
|2
|D Kalansooriya
|c R McDonald b J Mendis
|32
|J Kari
|c B Hopkins b H Finch
|19
|S Pradeep
|not out
|65
|R Nanayakkara
|run out (J Hussaini)
|0
|K Niranjana
|b J Hussaini
|31
|W Pires
|run out
|19
|K Fernandez
|not out
|1
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 10, b 4, lb 1)
|17
|Total
|(Overs 43.4)
|6/186
|Fall of wickets: 5, 42, 70, 70, 139, 179
|St Mary’s won by four wickets.
|Bowling
|B Hopkins 5-0-0-23
|H Finch 9.4-1-2-38
|J Mendis 12-0-1-56
|K Hardy 7-1-0-19
|J Gibbs 4-0-0-21
|J Hussaini 6-0-1-24
|DDCA TURF 1 LADDER
|Springvale South
|36
|Hallam Kalora Park
|33
|Buckley Ridges
|30
|North Dandenong
|18
|Berwick
|15
|Parkmore
|12
|Narre South
|12
|St Mary’s
|12