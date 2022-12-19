DDCA Turf 1 Scoreboard

Blade Baxter did it with both bat and ball for Springvale South on Saturday. 274009 Picture: ROB CAREW

It was a great day for several teams in the DDCA on Saturday with Buckley Ridges, North Dandenong, Springvale South and St Mary’s claiming huge victories in the context of their own seasons.

The Bucks have set themselves up nicely for a top-three finish, while North Dandenong leapfrogged Berwick into fourth place after a terrific win over the Bears.

Springvale South now sit on top of the ladder, while at the opposite end of the scale St Mary’s chalked up its first win of the season.

The DDCA will now have a three-week break and return to action on Saturday 14 January.

Here are the round seven results in the DDCA Turf 1 competition.

DDCA TURF 1 SCOREBOARD
ROUND 7
SATURDAY 17 DECEMBER
BERWICK V NORTH DANDENONG
1ST INNINGS – BERWICK
J Hancock c, b S Gupta 4
L Brown b S Gupta 24
J Cleland b S Gupta 9
M Chasemore c, b N Kariyawasam 20
D Mapa Ralalage c, b N Kariyawasam 33
M Shirt not out 45
M Binns c, b N Kariyawasam 8
B Herkess not out 9
Extras (nb 1, w 11, b 0, lb 7) 19
Total (45 overs) 6/171 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 27, 34, 49, 83, 126, 149.
Bowling:
N Kariyawasam 12-0-3-61
S Gupta 12-3-3-29
Z Aseel 7-0-0-21
A Raza 7-1-0-15
S Shah 7-0-0-38
1ST INNINGS – NORTH DANDENONG
R Ranaweera lbw b D Mapa Ralalage 53
R Dhindsa c, b M Chasemore 24
J Khan not out 67
C McCartney not out 18
Extras (nb 1, w 6, b 2, lb 1) 10
Total (36.2 overs) 2/172 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 53, 119.
Bowling:
D Patel 4-0-0-21
H Singh 9.1-0-0-56
M Chasemore 7-2-1-21
M Shirt 5-0-0-31
R Siwes 8-0-0-24
D Mapa Ralalage 3-0-1-16
North Dandenong won by eight wickets.
PARKMORE V SPRINGVALE SOUTH
1ST INNINGS – PARKMORE PIRATES
D Waduge lbw b j Sketcher 24
M Safras c Y Kumara b J Straker 49
A Athulathmudali c Y Kumara b J Sketcher 29
J Brohier c J Sketcher b B Baxter 23
C Uralagamage st P Hill b J Straker 13
J Brohier b B Baxter 18
M Fonseka c J Dowling b B Baxter 25
A Bajwa b Y Kumar 3
N Kumar not out 1
A Nash run out (PA Hill, Y Kumara) 1
A Suganthirakumar not out 1
Extras (nb 0, w 11, b 0, lb 3) 14
Total (45 overs) 9/201 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 74, 108, 109, 137, 154, 183, 196, 198, 201.
Bowling
B Baxter 12-0-3-56
J Dowling 7-0-0-47
Y Kumara 7-0-1-43
J Straker 12-2-2-26
J Sketcher 7-1-2-26
1ST INNINGS – SPRINGVALE SOUTH
M Forsyth c J Brohier b A Athulathmudali 30
R Quirk c J Brohier b A Suganthirakumar 3
J Wyatt c D Waduge b A Athulathmudali 68
C Forsyth not out 59
B Sharp lbw b A Athulathmudali 4
B Baxter lbw b C Uralagamage 28
J Sketcher c J Brohier b C Uralagamage 0
Y Kumara not out 0
Extras (nb 1, w 5, b 4, lb 0) 10
Total (34.3 overs) 6/202
Fall of wickets: 10, 107, 126, 130, 196, 197.
Bowling
A Nash 5-1-0-29
A Suganthirakumar 6-0–1-43
C Uralagamage 5-0-2-39
N Kumar 4.3-1-0-20
A Athulathmudali 7-0-3-28
A Bajwa 4-0-0-23
M Fonseka 3-0-0-16
Springvale South won by four wickets.
HALLAM KALORA PARK V BUCKLEY RIDGES
1ST INNINGS – BUCKLEY RIDGES
D Watson c C Connolly b J Hammond 1
J Hobbs c C Connolly b J Hammond 6
M Udawatte c C Connolly b J Hammond 24
B Wright c W Whyte b L Booth 51
T Aust run out (S Jayasingha, C Connolly) 14
H Jayaratne lbw b L Booth 68
M Davies c K Kean b J Hammond 10
M Goodwright c J Hammond b L Booth 0
H Ali not out 1
Extras (nb 3, w 3, b 4, lb 0) 10
Total (45 overs) 8/185 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 3, 16, 48, 68, 158, 175, 175, 185.
Bowling
W Whyte 9-0-0-26
J Hammond 12-3-4-37
L Gregson 7-0-0-35
S Jayasingha 7-0-0-25
L Booth 7-1-3-37
S Rihan 3-0-0-21
1ST INNINGS – HALLAM KALORA PARK
J Hayer st T Aust b D Watson 28
L Booth c H Jayaratne b M Davies 13
B Hillard c H Ali b H Jayaratne 0
J Hammond b S Dinesh 19
K Kean lbw b S Dinesh 20
S Paynter st T Aust b D Watson 0
S Jayasingha lbw b D Watson 0
C Connolly not out 29
S Rihan c D Watson b S Dinesh 0
L Gregson c W Ali b M Goodwright 19
W Whyte b H Jayaratne 0
Extras (nb 3, w 11, b 0, lb 5) 19
Total (41.3 overs) 147
Fall of wickets: 23, 24, 45, 79, 79, 80, 102, 102, 146, 147.
Bowling
H Jayaratne 9.3-1-2-37
H Ali 5-1-0-18
M Davies 5-1-1-16
S Dinesh 12-1-3-36
D Watson 7-0-3-25
M Goodwright 3-0-1-9
Buckley Ridges won by 38 runs.
ST MARY’S V NARRE SOUTH
1ST INNINGS – NARRE SOUTH
K Hardy b K Fernandez 11
V Jayasuriya run out (S Pradeep) 65
J Jenner b S Pradeep 6
J Mendis c, b S Pradeep 14
H Finch c, b S Pradeep 3
H de Silva c, b S Pradeep 27
E de Vries b D Vimukthi 32
J Hussaini lbw b D Vimukthi 6
R McDonald c, b KG Fernandez 8
J Gibbs not out 2
B Hopkins not out 2
Extras (nb 2, w 4, b 2, lb 1) 9
Total (45 overs) 9/185 (cc)
Fall of wickets: 24, 37, 67, 77, 122, 141, 157, 178, 182.
Bowling
D Vimukthi 11-0-2-38
K Fernandez 6-0-2-23
S Pradeep 12-0-4-46
A Anthony 5-0-0-23
K Niranjana 4-0-0-20
C Roberts 7-0-0-32
1ST INNINGS – ST MARY’S
A Anthony c R McDonald b H Finch 2
D Kalansooriya c R McDonald b J Mendis 32
J Kari c B Hopkins b H Finch 19
S Pradeep not out 65
R Nanayakkara run out (J Hussaini) 0
K Niranjana b J Hussaini 31
W Pires run out 19
K Fernandez not out 1
Extras (nb 2, w 10, b 4, lb 1) 17
Total (Overs 43.4) 6/186
Fall of wickets: 5, 42, 70, 70, 139, 179
St Mary’s won by four wickets.
Bowling
B Hopkins 5-0-0-23
H Finch 9.4-1-2-38
J Mendis 12-0-1-56
K Hardy 7-1-0-19
J Gibbs 4-0-0-21
J Hussaini 6-0-1-24
DDCA TURF 1 LADDER
Springvale South 36
Hallam Kalora Park 33
Buckley Ridges 30
North Dandenong 18
Berwick 15
Parkmore 12
Narre South 12
St Mary’s 12