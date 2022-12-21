Energy Safe Victoria releases top 10 Christmas light safety tips for 2022

Energy Safe Victoria (ESV) is urging the community to take extra care when putting up and using Christmas lights and decorations, highlighting the dangers posed by cheap and dodgy lights and electrical goods.

Christmas should be a time to celebrate but using unsafe electrical appliances – including Christmas lights –may cause fires, electric shock or electrocution.

To ensure Christmas celebrations don’t end in disaster, check our Top 10 safety tips:

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety warnings.

Ensure all lights, extension leads and powerboards are suitable for your intended use – use indoor and outdoor lights and decorations only as recommended.

Buy lights compliant with Australian Standards – beware of buying lights online and from overseas sellers as they may not meet current standards.

Inspect all Christmas lights and extension leads before using them, if they are damaged it’s time to replace them.

Always turn off decorative or Christmas lights before going to bed or leaving the house.

Make sure the power is off when putting up your Christmas lights.

Don’t alter or modify lights or any electrical product.

If you have a living Christmas tree, switch off and unplug lights when watering the tree.

Keep Christmas lights out of reach of children.

If you have any concerns about the safety of the Christmas decorations dispose of them safely or get them checked by a licensed electrical worker.

ESV Chairperson and Commissioner Marnie Williams said that while December was a time to celebrate, it was important for those lighting up their properties to ensure they were doing it safely.

“It’s incredibly important for those using lights and other electric goods to ensure you are using the right product and setting it up safely,” Ms Williams said.

“If you’re not sure about the safety of your Christmas lights and decorations, please get them checked by a licensed electrician.”