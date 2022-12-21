A safe Christmas Season

By Sahar Foladi

Christmas is coming up and you’ve probably started or finished with your glittery Christmas decorations but make sure you triple check the products you buy for your decorations.

While fire-fighters remind us to check wiring and placement of lights, not only that, when you buy any wires or lights for your decorations, make sure you do your research prior as small steps like these will save you from bigger incidents.

In October, Nine News reported the dangers of the three metre extension cord available at JB-HI-FI and Big W since 6 July.

But what could go wrong with a cord?

The Jackson Model PEXT3M, socket (LA023A), plug (LA020E), and cord (SAA170791EA) have neutral connections reversed on the extension lead socket outlet which leads to parts of the cord that is plugged into the extension lead to remain live even if switched off.

This is dangerous as it could lead to an injury and even death depending on the severity.

Here’s how to fix this issue according to Eavenson Electric, you can’t!

So save your money, your house, loved ones, yourself and the firefighter’s from coming over to your house and make sure you buy products like extension cords which has been approved by an independent testing laboratory.

Here are some tips to take care of your cords for next year’s Christmas decoration purposes.

• Always store cords indoors.

• Unplug extension cords when they’re not in use.

• Throw away damaged cords.

• Pull the plug — not the cord — when disconnecting from the outlet.

Here are some things to look out for when using extension cords.

• Never remove an extension cord’s grounding pin to fit into a two-prong outlet.

• Avoid powering multiple appliances with one cord.

• Never use indoor extension cords outdoors.

• Don’t plug multiple cords together.

• Don’t run extension cords under rugs or furniture.

• Never tape extension cords to floors or attach them to surfaces with staples or nails.

• Don’t bend or coil cords when they’re in use.

• Cover unused cord receptacles with childproof covers.

• Stop using extension cords that feel hot to the touch.

Make sure you sleep peacefully and to check your lights and wiring every night before you go to bed.