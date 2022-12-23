Permit for Luxford Crt townhouses

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council’s rejection of an eight-townhouse development in a narrow residential court in Springvale has been over-ruled.

On appeal, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal approved the two-storey dwellings at 2-4 Luxford Court despite the council’s objections about neighbourhood character, parking and traffic impacts.

The proposal replaces a pair of single-storey dwellings in a predominantly one-storey alcove.

VCAT member Tracy Watson stated on 9 December that the proposal’s siting, setbacks, height and “built form intensity” were “completely consistent” with the fringe of Springvale’s Activity Centre.

The incremental-change GRZ3 zone allows medium-density housing up to three storeys.

She said the 10 on-site parking spaces complied with planning guidelines. The council’s own transport planning department supported the proposal.

Ms Watson noted the proposed private open space as well as up to 13 canopy trees and landscaping on the site.

The buildings would cover 48 per cent of the 1184-square-metre site, well short of the 70 per cent maximum.

Ms Watson stated that council officers had initially recommended the proposal, before it was voted down by councillors in July.

As reported by Star Journal at the time, councillors said the “overdevelopment” would cause overcrowding in the congested, narrow court.

Its on-site car parking was feared to be insufficient for up to 30 extra residents.

In favour of the proposal, Cr Sean O’Reilly said it met planning guidelines and was in an area that should be densely developed.

It was “smack bang in the middle” of an array of services, public transport and supermarket, and next to a large open space at Erickson Gardens, he said.