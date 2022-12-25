RSPCA offers Mates Rates to find a new friend

By Marcus Uhe

It’s the most, wonderful time, of the year… to adopt a dog, according to the RSPCA.

This month, the organisation for all creatures great and small are offering ‘Mates Rates’ adoption fees on all their adult dogs, aged between two and 10-years-old, slashed to just $200 each.

Elise Bennell, Animal Care Team Leader at RSPCA Peninsula in Pearcedale, believes summer holidays are ideal for welcoming a new four-legged family member, with more people around to help shoulder the load.

It comes as at a critical time for the animal rescue industry, as demand for their services has soared in recent years, in-part due to the pandemic and cost of living pressures.

“We don’t hold as many dogs as Burwood does but we’re pretty much at capacity,” Ms Bennell said.

“We’re trying to get them out so that we can bring more in.”

“I’d say Covid-19 has been a big factor.

“We’re seeing a lot of the one-two year olds come in now that haven’t been socialised, are fearful of strangers, that type of thing. So when they come in here we have to start from scratch and then get people who are willing to take them on as well.”

All available dogs have been desexed, microchipped, and health and behaviour checked by the RSPCA, but there are still a number of factors that must be considered before making the decision to adopt, including whether the dog and the breed suits your household.

Ms Bennell issued a reminder that their team is available to assist with the settling-in process.

“Be prepared to call the trainer out as well if you do need some help,” she said.

“We’re always willing to call and check-up and see how you’re going.

Be prepared, it won’t be an overnight settle-in, it will be overnight compression days.

“We say three days, three weeks and three months for the dogs to fully settle into the home, so we do say that people need to be prepared to be in it for the long run.”

“We can offer a foster-to-adopt situation as well, where you bring them home, and it’s not set I stone.”

Ms Bennell adopted a Rottweiler x Blue heeler a number of years ago and can vouch for the decision.

“She was surrendered to us because the owners couldn’t look after her anymore and I fell in-love with her,” she said.

“A dog always needs a home and we’re always going to have dogs in shelters because there are so many people buying puppies now.

“Shelter dogs, they give you love that you can’t really explain.

“I think because some of them have been hard done by, they’ve got that resilience and they do want to show you that love that a puppy may not have the capacity for.”

To browse the available dogs online head to rspcavic.org/matesrates/

Alternatively, the Pearcedale facility welcomes walk-ins to find the perfect companion.

The Pearcedale shelter is located at 1030 Robinsons Road, Pearcedale.