Feed Your Creative Self at the Drum

Drum Theatre’s well-loved Encore series is back in 2023. Explore the full program of matinee performances and treat yourself to a morning at the Drum. Whether you love to tap your feet along to classic tunes or solve a who-done-it mystery, there’s something for everyone; all at an affordable price. Better still, all Encore tickets include complimentary morning tea and a parking voucher. What’s not to love!

These school holidays enjoy a free night out connecting with community at the monthly Table Top Games Night. Meet up with local players, try new games, paint some miniatures or maybe trade cards.

For our fans of classic rock. This January acclaimed band, Chocolate Starfish, will be hitting the stage for their Bat Out of Hell Tour starting right here in Dandenong. Be the first to see the show before anyone else in Victoria. Bring the whole family, with tickets for kids under 16 free!

Try this charming theatre for the first time or come back to a familiar favourite. The varied program will delight with something for everyone at prices that will surprise. Save yourself the drive to the city and support local business by booking a performance at the Drum. Keep an eye out for the full

season program launching in February. Great theatre, just down the road.

Book your ticket with confidence. If you are unable to attend due to covid impacts, your ticket will be refunded.

Visit drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au or call 03 8571 1666, 10am-4pm, MondayFriday.