Investment in Employees

More than 60 Volgren employees are participating in a company-wide apprenticeship initiative.

The program is designed to upskill and develops staff in the areas of automotive manufacturing, electrical technology and supply chain.

All participants who successfully complete the program will receive a nationally recognised Certificate III.

CEO of Volgren, Thiago Deiro, said the company was committed to investing in its staff, and this apprenticeship scheme was another example of that commitment.

“Our aim is to reward those people dedicated to the business by making sure they have formal qualifications that match their talent and expertise.”

Mr Deiro said that 18-month program, which is already underway, coincides with a tightening labour market, as well as a significant technological shift within the bus sector.

“It will also make a big difference as Australia transitions to a zero-emission economy, and as the demand for electric buses increases.

“These buses require a specific set of skills and knowledge to manufacture, and the program will help our staff acquire and advance such skills and knowledge.”

The project will take place over 18 months and will include trades such as assembler, fabricator, welders-boilermaker and auto electrician.

Mr Deiro said that even at this early stage the program has been well-received.

“What I’ve heard from those who’ve commenced the program is that they’re excited to begin the journey and appreciate the opportunity.

“Onsite and online sessions began earlier this year and we’re already receiving a lot of positive feedback from trainees.”

The CEO said the company was proud of its people and had placed a strong emphasis on human resources for some time.

“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into our human resources function over the last several years, and will continue to do so in the future.

“We know that as we implement new processes and new products, the best way of making a smooth transition is by nurturing committed and engaged employees. This program is another example of how we’re doing that.”

Volgren is always looking for new apprentices. If you or someone you know is interested in the four-year apprentice program through Volgren, contact humanresources@volgren.com.au