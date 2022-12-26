Two arrested following frightening fast-food foray

Detectives from the Dandenong based Youth Gang Team have arrested and charged two teenagers as part of Operation Alliance, following a serious assault at a Hallam fast food restaurant earlier this month.

Detectives executed two warrants in Narre Warren South and Lynbrook on Wednesday 14 and Monday 19 December respectively, in relation to an incident on Tuesday 6 December.

Police will allege the males were part of a group of youths who boarded a Narre Warren bus and sat behind a 16-year-old boy about 3.45pm on Tuesday 6 December.

Investigators have been told the victim overheard the youths talking about attacking him so when the bus stopped near the corner of Hallam Road and Princes Highway, he ran and was chased by the youths.

The boy sought refuge at a nearby fast-food outlet, jumping over the front counter to hide in the back.

However the group pursued and cornered the victim before allegedly punching and kicking him to the ground behind the counter, police say.

The youths allegedly continued to beat the victim while on the ground until workers intervened and chased the offenders from the store.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 18-year-old Narre Warren South man was arrested and charged with affray, assault in company and unlawful assault. He was bailed to appear before the Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 25 May 2023.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with affray, assault in company, unlawful assault, and commit and indictable offence while on bail. He has been bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate the assault and are searching for several other offenders.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Victoria Police is relentlessly pursuing, disrupting, and dismantling the state’s worst youth gangs as part of Operation Alliance.

In the year leading up to the start of December, Operation Alliance has made more than 1350 arrests, resulting in almost 3000 charges being laid.

Since the operation commenced in September 2020, the overall number of youth gang members has reduced by 103 people.