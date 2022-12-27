Don’t just hit the beach

By Sahar Foladi

Summer Holidays are here so to make most out of it you need to make sure safety comes first!

As we get hot days occasionally many of us will be heading down to the beach, you need to take precautions on such days.

Every year Royal Life Saving produces National Drowning Report. The report between 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, during which 339 people lost their lives by drowning and an estimate of 686 people experienced a non-fatal drowning incident.

That is a 15 per cent increase from 2020-21 report.

Ramzi Hussain, Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator at Life Saving Victoria emphasised on making sure everyone is safe this holidays.

“Even if you don’t swim, there has been a lot of accidental drowning unfortunately.

“We would love them to go out and about but make sure your friends, family and yourself are safe,” Mr Hussain said.

The report examines factors that contribute to drowning deaths in Australia such as who, where, when and how many people has drowned.

Mr Hussain gave the following advice to people who’re looking forward to hit the water this holiday.

“First it’s very important to never swim alone. Make sure to swim with friends and family or somewhere crowded.

Swim between the flags at a patrolled beach where lifesavers are.

Check the weather for the place you go to and for the whole day.

Make sure don’t drink and go swimming, unfortunately people make wrong decisions.

Look for currents and swim at the safest places.