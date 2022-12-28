Ex-mayor feared charges, legal bills

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Friends of Casey ex-mayor Amanda Stapledon say she was burdened by the possibility of criminal charges despite IBAC’s commissioner recently saying that charges were “never a prospect”.

Ms Stapledon is believed to have taken her own life shortly after draft copies of the corruption authority’s Operation Sandon report were sent to witnesses in January this year.

IBAC commissioner Robert Redlich recently said he understood that Ms Stapledon’s lawyers had received the draft but Ms Stapledon hadn’t seen it.

Kerril Burns, a close friend, believes that Ms Stapledon would have been briefed by her lawyer about the draft.

Ms Stapledon also had been earlier told by contacts that she could be facing charges and possible jail and/or fines, Ms Burns said.

She feared being financially ruined by mounting legal bills of up to $400,000, which would jeopardise her support for her adult son Pete – who has a disability – Ms Burns said.

If found to have acted wrongly, she would have to potentially repay Casey Council for her council-funded legal representation.

“She never got that out of her head.

“Amanda was depressed but not mentally unstable. She was just scared that her son would be left without a home.”

Another friend, Rob Ward said Ms Stapledon was “under the impression that she was going to be charged”.

“And it would have cost her an arm and a leg and her back teeth to defend herself.

“She lived her life for Pete and gave her life for Pete.”

The IBAC Operation Sandon inquiry examined alleged corruption involving Casey councillors, state Labor MPs and property developers.

Ms Burns believes Ms Stapledon was not corrupt but “stupid” for trusting the wrong people.

“We’re still trying to clear her name. We need to have a coronial inquiry into it.”

For the sake of their wellbeing, IBAC witnesses should also be allowed to confide and debrief with two authorised friends, Ms Burns said.

Currently, IBAC limits witness’s discussion of inquiry matters to their legal counsel.

On 8 December, Mr Redlich commented on Ms Stapledon’s “tragic” situation in an interview with journalist Jon Faine.

“It is my understanding that the draft or preliminary views had been given to her lawyers but she hadn’t even yet seen them,” Mr Redlich said.

“Her concern, I suspect, was she was wondering if she might be the subject of a charge.

“Let me say clearly for the record that was never a prospect.”

Mr Redlich said IBAC later examined itself and found that it had not contributed to the “tragic” situation.

He said “if there was a failing” it was whether IBAC could have told witnesses accused of misconduct that they “should not have any fear of being prosecuted”.

“She gave her evidence stoically.

“She made acknowledgments about wrongdoing on a number of matters. She made the comment that her conduct did not reflect her values.”

The final report has yet to be released.