Coming out stronger

After two incidents of burglary Bakhtar Community Organisation started their distribution works on Sunday.

The most recent burglary on Christmas Eve the organisation faced turned their warehouse into a mess as burglars damaged items inside the facility while nothing was stolen.

CEO and founder, Bassir Qadiri said they had to book a hard rubbish collection and had around 40 volunteers clean up the mess on Sunday.

“They’ve destroyed a lot of items, especially the kitchen accessories were smashed on the ground, and they went through all donated boxes and clothes so it’s a huge mess inside the warehouse. Everyone is so disappointed.”

Although they’re not fully operational yet, Mr Qadiri said he’ll do anything to help the families.

“We still have newly arrived families who came a week or two ago who still came on Sunday. We will do whatever we can to support the families.”

Mr Qadiri said the families, due to the holidays season hadn’t even received Centre link payment so they’ve been supporting the families with food packages but they need other items for their house.

This second incident took place a week after the first burglary.

The first incident of burglary took place where almost five computers and laptops were stolen along with other donated items.

Mr Qadiri had stopped by to drop off more items but found the chains and padlocks cut open.

“They stole other stuff too because we received donated items a day before the incident and they were all stolen. We don’t know what they stole because we hadn’t opened those boxes yet.”

Police were called on both incidents, who carried on their investigation, spoke with the neighbours and took finger prints.

The items were all set to be distributed among the 120 new arrivals that had been waiting patiently for the computers, many of them being students according to Mr Qadiri.

“We don’t have many donations of computers and laptops that is why each time we receive four to five, we call families to collect it. We had to call them again and ask them not to come for the laptops as they were stolen,” Mr Qadiri said.

The devices were donated by Beyond Disability and now the organisation is back to the waiting game along with the new arrivals for the next round of laptops and computers.

The organisation does not have a CCTV camera in the area due to lack of power in the old building and safety reasons if power is installed.

However the Dandenong Council have agreed to put up a wall or fence around the building to put an end to this and Mr Qadiri said it might increase the security of the organisation and help with people dumping their hard rubbish in their backyard as well.

“A wall or probably a fence with a chain so nobody can get inside and we are planning to put a CCTV camera that operates with battery but it’s challenging for us as a not-for profit organisation.”

The organisation is hoping to be fully operational from the following week.