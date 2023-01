A Protective Service Officer from Transit and Public Safety Command has been charged following an internal investigation.

The male officer was charged with criminal damage, cruelty to an animal, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, eight counts of assault related offences and eight counts of contravening court orders.

It’s alleged the incidents occurred while the officer was off duty between March 2022 and October 2022.

A 33-year-old man was bailed to appear at court on a later date.