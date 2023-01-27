Lynbrook scrubfires ‘suspicious’

Victoria Police are investigating two suspicious scrubfires started within days near Lynbrook Primary School.

Hampton Park CFA units as well as FRV crews responded to the second bushfire at Patterson Drive about 3.47pm on 26 January.

The 40-metre by 40-metre fire was burning behind the school and near a train line, a CFA spokesperson said.

“The incident was declared safe by 4.18pm and handed to Victoria Police to investigate.”

Police were also called to investigate a grass and scrubfire in wetlands next to the train line and near the school about 1.18pm on 22 January.

Six CFA units from Hampton Park, Casey Group, Cranbourne, Hallam and Narre Warren took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

It was declared under control at 1.59pm and safe at 3.36pm.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said no one was injured and no structures were damaged.

“At this stage the fires are being treated as suspicious.”

CFA incident controller Lieutenant Joe Show said residents can ensure their safety this fire season by checking emergency smoke and fire warnings, available at emergency.vic.gov.au

“A couple of helpful pieces of advice would be to keep your distance from emergency services while they do their job and if you find yourself near a grassfire, walk at least two streets back,” Lt Shaw said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.vic.gov.au