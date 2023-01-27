Three arrested after Dandenong pursuit

Three teens in an alleged stolen car were arrested by police after a pursuit in Dandenong.

The grey Mazda was followed by police units including the Air Wing after being observed on Cleeland Street about 10am on Thursday 26 January.

Police say the car had been stolen during an aggravated burglary in Cranbourne the night before.

During the pursuit, police deployed stop sticks.

A male driver and two passengers dumped the car on Boronia Road, Wantirna and jumped several backyard fences of adjoining homes.

Police cordoned off the area and arrested the trio near a home in Bentley Street.

A 19-year-old Narre Warren woman, a 14-year-old Craigeburn boy and a 15-year-old Hastings boy were taken in for questioning.