Hospital EDs crushed: AMA

Monash Health emergency departments have been among the most “log-jammed” in Australia, according to an Australian Medical Association report card.

During 2021-’22, just 20 per cent of category 2 ‘emergency’ patients at Monash Medical Centre were seen within the recommended 10 minutes.

This was equal worst in Australia.

At Casey Hospital, only 23 per cent were seen within the threshold time, and at Dandenong Hospital just 35 per cent.

They were respectively second-worst and third-worst in Victoria.

However, at all three hospitals, 100 per cent of category 1 ‘resuscitation’ patients were seen immediately.

The 2021-‘22 reporting period coincided with several waves of the Covid pandemic.

A Monash Health spokesperson said its hospitals experienced more presentations and need for emergency care during Covid’s “peak period”.

“All patients who attend our emergency department are seen in order of clinical urgency. The most seriously sick or injured patients will always be cared for first.

“We continue to do everything possible to limit wait times in our hospitals and are confident that this work will see improvement over time.”

AMA federal president Steve Robson called for an “urgent” funding injection to fix a health system under “enormous strain”, including a pay-for-performance funding model for hospitals.

“We have nurses, doctors, and healthcare workers who are desperate to provide care for Australians, but they need the resourcing to do that.

“They’re stories of suffering and pain of people waiting for care, waiting for urgent emergency department care, surgery and treatments around the country.”

Opposition health spokesperson Georgie Crozier said Victoria spent less per person on public hospitals and less healthcare staff than other state and territory, except South Australia.

The proportion of Victorian emergency patients seen on time was below the national average.

“Before Covid, Victoria’s health system was struggling, and since then the situation has only got worse,” Ms Crozier said.

“Too many Victorians continue to be let down by a failed system.”

Prior to last year’s election, the State Government pledged up to $295 million to upgrade Dandenong Hospital including the emergency department and a new intensive care ward.

A government spokesperson said since launching its $12 billion Pandemic Repair Plan in April, it had hired and trained more than 4500 health care workers.

To take the strain off emergency departments, the Government funded GP respiratory clinics and Priority Primary Care Centres, as well as increased the Virtual ED and Better at Home programs, they said.

“We’re rebuilding our health system to be better than it was before – that’s why we’re delivering the $1.5 billion COVID Catch Up Plan to do more elective surgery now and into the future.”