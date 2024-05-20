Alleged stabbing at Westfield Fountain Gate

By William Ton AAP

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed near the Westfield Fountain Gate bus stops at 5:20pm last night, on Sunday 19 April.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Croydon man approached the woman with an edged-weapon near Overland Drive, and has since been charged with intentionally causing injury, possessing a controlled weapon and theft.

The woman was treated by paramedics on the scene, and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police began a search after arriving, and the man was arrested shortly after in Hallam.

The suspect is set to appear at the Dandenong Magistrate’s Court sometime today.