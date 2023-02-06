Temple inferno in Springvale South

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A revered landmark and place of worship in Springvale South has been destroyed by a massive fire.

The spectacular Bright Moon Temple was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived about 8pm on Sunday 5 February.

A huge contingent of about 80 firefighters and more than 30 appliances from FRV and CFA brought the blaze under control about 10.35pm.

Flames and smoke was visible across the suburbs, with devastated onlookers posting images and condolences.

The cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Residents in Dingley Village, Keysborough, Noble Park and Springvale South were issued a watch-and-act message to shelter indoors.

Springvale Road was closed in both directions during the emergency.

Bright Moon Buddhist Society has been based on the 1.7-hectare site since 1991, converting a former sports hall into a multi-storey temple complex in Chinese Imperial Palace style.

It has been a renowned part of a spectacular precinct of Buddhist temples, drawing thousands of tourists and worshippers.

“Gutted for the Asian community in Springvale,” a social media post stated.

“It’s like my second home and those temples were a thing of beauty. So sad.”

Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson posted: “This is utterly devastating to see and hope everyone is okay.

“Thank you to our local emergency services for responding so quickly to keep our community safe.”

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis stated: “It’s heartbreaking to see this destruction to the beautiful Bright Moon Buddhist Temple.”