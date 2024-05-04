Capturing the joy

Banjo Paterson Reserve was a riot of colours as Lynbrook celebrated its 12th Holi Festival of Colours in perfect autumn weather on Saturday 27 April.

Organised by the Lynbrook Residents Association, the event highlighted diversity and community spirit.

Volunteers played a crucial role in ensuring the festival’s success, underscoring the commitment of Lynbrook’s residents to come together and celebrate inclusivity year after year.

Star News photographer ROB CAREW captured the beautiful moments on the day.