Keysborough factory fire ‘crime scene’

Greater Dandenong CIU is investigating a factory fire this morning in Keysborough.

While on patrol, Dandenong police discovered smoke coming from the plastics manufacturer in Olive Grove while patrolling about 5.10am on Wednesday 8 February.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze which caused significant damage to the unoccupied single-storey premises.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and fire investigators will attend the scene later today,” Victoria Police stated.

“A crime scene has been established and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Meanwhile, residents near the factory have been advised to shelter indoors to avoid the toxic plumes of smoke.

“The large plume of smoke will begin to descend and residents are advised to close windows and turn off air conditioners,” Fire Rescue Victoria stated.

At 7am, Emergency Vic issued a Watch and Act message for residents in Keysborough, Dandenong, Dandenong South residents.

It instructed those within two kilometres of the blaze in Olive Grove to “take shelter indoors immediately”.

The advice was to close all exterior doors and windows, turn off air conditioners and to avoid the fire scene.

More than 120 fire fighters and 30 FRV and CFA appliances took part in the fire-fighting effort.

The blaze was reportedly brought under control just after 7.45am.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au