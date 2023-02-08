Factory fire’s toxic plumes warning

Residents near a large, intense fire at a plastics factory in Keysborough have been advised to shelter indoors.

More than 120 fire fighters battled the blaze and plumes of toxic smoke at the plastic manufacturing factory in Olive Grove on the morning of Wednesday 8 February.

“The large plume of smoke will begin to descend and residents are advised to close windows and turn off air conditioners,” Fire Rescue Victoria stated.

At 7am, Emergency Vic issued a Watch and Act message for residents in Keysborough, Dandenong, Dandenong South residents.

It instructed those within two kilometres of the blaze in Olive Grove to “take shelter indoors immediately”.

The advice was to close all exterior doors and windows, turn off air conditioners and to avoid the fire scene.

Fire services were notified by a passing Victoria Police patrol that the site was alight about 5.20am.

Thirty FRV and CFA appliances took part in the fire-fighting effort.

The blaze was reportedly brought under control just after 7.45am.