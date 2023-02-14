‘Still a lot to do’ for bridging visa holders: MP

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Federal MP Julian Hill has welcomed the announced pathway to permanent visas for 19,000 refugees but acknowledged “there is still a lot more to do”.

The delivery of the Government’s election commitment was “such welcome news for thousands of local residents”, the Labor MP for Bruce said.

“Providing a permanent pathway for (Temporary Protection Visa) and (Safe Haven Enterprise Visa) holders assists Australia to meet its international obligations to those who have been found to engage Australia’s protection obligations, and provides them a more certain future.

“It will empower TPV and SHEV holders to move forward with their lives and more fully contribute to Australia.”

Since the announcement, refugee advocates called for a “pathway” for another 12,000 people on bridging visas who had missed out.

“There is a lot more to clean up the Liberals’ shocking mess in the Department of Home Affairs,” Mr Hill said.

“Including resolution of people on bridging visas whose cases are still being assessed, or who may be able to apply for ministerial intervention.”

Many bridging visa E holders reside in South East Melbourne, with the Dandenong postcode home to the most in Victoria.

As of June 2022, there were 591 BVE holders in the 3175 postcode – about one in eight of those living in Victoria.

Springvale ranked seventh with 138, Doveton tenth with 132 and Noble Park 11th with 131.

Also in the South East, Cranbourne was home to 59 BVE holders, Endeavour Hills 52 and Hampton Park 49, Hallam and Narre Warren each with 32 and Pakenham 27.

The short-term visa is granted to ‘unauthorised maritime arrivals’ awaiting a decision on their refugee status.

Mr Hill said the Government’s Operation Sovereign Borders would continue.

“Australia’s border protection policies have not and will not change – any person who attempts to travel to Australia irregularly will not settle permanently here.”

The Asylum Seeker Resource Centre called the announcement an “extraordinary and long-overdue win” for refugees “failed” by the so-called ‘Fast Track’ process.

“Many of these groups will now have access to permanence: finally, security, and the recognition of their rights as refugees that will allow them to rebuild their lives,” ASRC principal solicitor Hannah Dickinson said.

“There are thousands of people seeking asylum and refugees who are excluded from this announcement but failed by the same system.

“ASRC will continue to advocate alongside all people seeking asylum to protect their rights.”

Atena, a human rights advocate who is on a bridging visa, said her future remains “unclear”.

“Are we going to have our future here or be sent somewhere else?

“I felt awful this morning, our group chat is blowing up and there is a fear we will be rejected.”