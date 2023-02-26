Locals took a swing for charity

By Tanya Faulkner

Dandenong locals took to trading in the suit and tie for a polo and gloves to raise funds for future generations.

Last week several golfing-enthusiasts and business owners participated in the 14th annual Take a Swing for Charity Golf Day, in support of the This is IT Schools charity for its Laptop Scholarship program to repurpose laptops and donate them to secondary school students.

Schools across the Greater Dandenong region report that between 10-15 per cent of their students do not have their own laptops, even though they are a required learning tool.

Take a Swing for Charity is an annual afternoon of golf held by City of Greater Dandenong each February to raise funds for local charities. The Golf Day is supported by corporate sponsors, many of whom have provided continuous sponsorship since its inception in 2009.

Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster said many in our community face challenging times, and they are incredibly fortunate to have such a generous business community to give back to those in need.

She said the event was a very special annual partnership event between Council and the region’s local businesses.

“It’s about business and industry coming together to have fun, network and be fiercely competitive – and at the same time raise much needed funds to support our Greater Dandenong community.“

Ms Foster said funds raised over the previous Take a Swing events have provided school uniforms, books and material aid, as well as service improvements in home medical care and mental health, and food security through the purchase of refrigeration and vans for safe food delivery.

Approximately 100 players enjoyed a round of golf at Victoria Golf Course this year, and though there was no hole-in-one winner, one lucky player sunk a good putt to win themselves a cash prize.

Manager of South East Business Networks (SEBN) Sandra George said this year’s Take a Swing for Charity Golf Day was a great success, raising well over $50,000, and making it their most successful charity golf day yet.

“One very generous single donor gave $10,000 to charity during this year’s event,” she said.

“It was a wonderful celebration of the partnership between Council and local businesses for the benefit of our Greater Dandenong community.”

Following the success of this year’s event, several teams have already committed to take part next year.