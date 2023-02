A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in Endeavour Hills.

The body of a 39-year-old man was found in a property on Monteith Crescent on Sunday 26 February about 9.40am.

A 38-year-old man, who was reported earlier to be assisting police with their enquiries, has been charged with one count of murder.

The Endeavour Hills man was remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 February.