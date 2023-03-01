Dot’s lap of honour

By Sahar Foladi

Dorothy Hudson received a surprise entourage from Harley Davidson on her 100th birthday celebration at the Parkglen Retirement Community in Keysborough.

A fan of Harley Davidson, Ms Hudson enjoyed the ride before an afternoon tea with City of Greater Dandenong councillors including the mayor Eden Foster.

“What an amazing milestone for an amazing woman,” Cr Foster posted.

Ms Hudson was presented a ‘Centenarian’ certificate from Greater Dandenong Council.

The day was filled with celebrations and fun for Ms Hudson with the cake and decorations featuring pink as Ms Hudson’s favourite colour.

Ms Hudson comes from a family with successive generations of men serving Australia in world wars.

Her father Lindsey Collett served in WW1, her husband Joseph Hudson served in WW2 and now her grandson Christopher is in the Australian navy.

Christopher also came down to celebrate with his grandma on the day.

Ms Hudson lives independently in her apartment at the Parkglen Community age of 100.

“I feel really fit. My legs are not good but other than that I keep good health. Now it’s just another day. I didn’t do anything special.”

During World War II her family opened the doors to their home in Coburg to servicemen who sometimes needed a place to stay and that’s also how she met her husband.

Despite some of the challenges and losses she’s been through, Ms Hudson still beams with the biggest smile.

“It’s nice to think you’ve done this and you’ve done that but life has to go on and you have to forget that, your past is gone.

“I’m still looking in the future not the past. I forgot about that now.”