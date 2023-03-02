Hawks, Bloods dominate Team of the Year

By Marcus Uhe

Springvale South and Hallam Kalora Park players represented seven of the 12 players selected in the DDCA Turf 1 Team of the Year, announced on Sunday at the presentation of the Alan Wookey Medal at the Dandenong Club.

Ryan Quirk, Jordan Wyatt and Jarryd Straker were chosen from the Bloods, while Leigh Booth, Ciaron Connolly, Sachith Jayasingha and Jordan Hammond made-up the Hawks’ contingent.

Hammond was chosen as 12th man in the side.

Wookey medallist Jeevan Mendis and Jonty Jenner made-up a Narre South-heavy middle order, along with Berwick’s Jake Hancock, and in all-rounders Michael Davies and Hadigallage Jayaratne there was a flavour of Buckley Ridges blue.

Six teams were represented in total, with St Mary’s and Parkmore the only sides to not have a player selected.

TURF 1 TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. Ryan Quirk – Springvale South

2. Leigh Booth – Hallam Kalora Park

3. Jake Hancock – Berwick

4. Jordan Wyatt – Springvale South

5. Jeevan Mendis – Narre South

6. Jonty Jenner – Narre South

7. Michael Davies – Buckley Ridges

8. Ciaron Connolly – Hallam Kalora Park

9. Hadigallage Jayaratne – Buckley Ridges

10. Sachith Jayasingha – Hallam Kalora Park

11. Jarryd Straker – Springvale South

12. Jordan Hammond – Hallam Kalora Park